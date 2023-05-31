Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market George Mewes Cheese, two high turnover artisan cheese shops in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Scotland.

George Mewes Cheese was first established in 2010 when former chef, George opened his Glasgow store, followed by a store in Edinburgh in 2015. Since then George has built an award-winning business which sources the finest cheeses from Britain and Europe, working closely with Hervé Mons, a top affineur based in France, and British affineur Neal’s Yard Dairy of London.

As well as the thriving retail business, George Mewes Cheese has built a reputation as a leading wholesaler, supplying cheeses to prestigious Scottish hotels and restaurants.

These profitable stores are ideally positioned in affluent areas of both cities. George Mewes Glasgow is situated on Byres Road in the West End and George Mewes Edinburgh is located on Dean Park Street, in Stockbridge.

Having successfully navigated the Covid pandemic, and now generating consistently high sales in-store and online, George believes the time is right to pass over the reins to a new owner who can build on the current success.

Liam Bain, Business Agent at Christie & Co’s Scottish Retail team, is handling the sales process comments, “I am excited to assist George with selling the business he has worked tirelessly to build over the last 13 years. With two fantastic sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow, I’m sure this will pique the interest of business owners and entrepreneurs across both retail and hospitality sectors and beyond.”

