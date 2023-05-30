The Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme was to be the best in Europe but it is already delayed until next year, and now the UK government has said it cannot include glass due to internal market rules.
The Scottish arrangements are due to be in place before the rest of the UK, and so to ensure that there is no trade barrier in different parts of the UK, if it is subject to different rules from those introduced in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the UK Government has said it must exclude glass.
On Tuesday the Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater made a statement to parliament saying that she “had expected to be here today letting Parliament know that the UK Government had done the right thing and granted a full exclusion to the Internal Market Act for Scotland’s scheme. This is because waste and recycling is a fully devolved policy matter and this Parliament legislated for the scheme in May 2020.
“The environmental and economic benefits of the scheme have never been in question – it will reduce littering by a third and increase recycling rates of single-use drinks containers towards 90%.
“Glass accounts for a large proportion of these containers, and is one of the most common items to pollute our beaches. That’s why our scheme included glass from the beginning. It’s why almost all schemes around the world include glass.”
The political wrangling between the two governments is now the focus of everyone’s attention rather than the policy to become a greener nation.
Scottish Labour Net Zero spokesperson Sarah Boyack said “It is absurd that our recycling scheme has been reduced to yet another tiresome constitutional row between two governments with nothing else to offer.
“The Minister seems to be clueless about the future of the scheme, which she plunged into chaos long before the UK government got involved, and she failed to clarify whether the costs for consumers for cans and plastics would now be increased.
“Businesses and taxpayers alike have been left in limbo over costs and the most basic questions still haven’t been answered.
“We urgently need co-operation between our two governments to deliver a recycling scheme that works – not petty political pointscoring.”
Alex Cole-Hamilton Liberal Democrat MSP said: “Both the Scottish and UK governments are at it. Businesses are caught in the middle and being messed about.
“The fact is that the Scottish Government made a pig’s ear of a good idea, long before it tried to use a constitutional row to muddy the waters around its own inadequacy.
“Retailers and producers could work with a scheme that is competent and which doesn’t throw up barriers, but that’s not what they had in front of them.
“Isn’t part of the problem that we have here two governments that are incapable of owning up to mistakes, for whom cooperation is a dirty word even if that is what hard-pressed businesses are crying out for?”
Tour guides say increased charges are “unfair”
Self-employed tour guides working in Edinburgh have criticised an “unfair” hike in charges to take groups into cemeteries. The council has been urged to have a re-think over the scheme designed to raise money for the maintenance of graveyards which attract the most tourists – and consider replacing the soon-to-increase annual charge with a ‘per…
Continue Reading Tour guides say increased charges are “unfair”
Davidson’s Mains crash – photos
At around 11.30 on Tuesday morning there was a two car collision in Davidson’s Mains. This occurred at the pedestrian crossing just off the same roundabout where Alena Faltyskova was killed by the driver of a bus in May 2017. Roads were blocked for a while and the Lothian 47 and 21 services were diverted.…
Dogs of the Week – Harvey and Jane
Harvey, a playful 12-year-old crossbreed, and his loyal best friend Jane, a sweet 10-year-old collie, are eagerly anticipating a loving home together. These delightfully furry friends are seeking an adult-only environment, where they can bask in undivided attention and receive abundant love. Their only requirement is a home without other pets, as they yearn to…
Ministerial statement by Circular Economy Minister
Following the UK Government’s response to The Scottish Parliament on the proposed Deposit Return Scheme in which they approve it but exclude glass from the scheme., the Minister for the Circular Economy, Lorna Slater MSP made a statement to the parliament. She said: “Presiding Officer, I am grateful for the opportunity to update Parliament today…
Continue Reading Ministerial statement by Circular Economy Minister
Festivals call for more regular government help
Representatives from two of the major Edinburgh festivals, and the Tattoo were invited to give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee who are studying the topic of “Promoting Scotland Internationally”. Members of the committee visited New York during Tartan Week to see for themselves how promotion on the international stage works in practice. All giving…
Continue Reading Festivals call for more regular government help
Five things you need to know today
Council is recruiting apprentices The council is looking for apprentices and experienced tradespeople as part of its latest recruitment drive. Adverts are now live for more than 30 jobs and apprenticeships in a variety of roles. This is part of the council’s plan to hire around 80 recruits in the housing service in the coming…