While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh.
EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL
Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day…and just keeps walking.
David Tennant makes a blistering return to the West End in one of Britain’s most powerful plays, the National Theatre Live’s Good, screening on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June at 7pm, playing an ordinary man who is swept in to the Nazi regime.
As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.
Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London. This is a cinema screening of the West End play.
EVENTS AT NORTHESK PARISH CHURCH, MUSSELBURGH
Relax at lunchtime in the beautiful Northesk Parish Church on Tuesday 6 June at 1pm with the Chamber Musicians of St Mary’s Music School performing a Bite-sized Concert at Lunchtime. An optional light lunch of soup and a sandwich is served in the church hall adjacent to the church at noon, prior to the performance.
St Mary’s Music School has produced a number of brilliant musicians including Steven Osborne and the SCO’s Philip Higham – and Alexander Armstrong. The concert offers a showcase of some of the most brilliant of today’s students and gives a glimpse of classical stars of tomorrow! They are joined by the Brodsky Quartet as special guests. The programme will be a varied selection of movements from chamber music works including Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence. Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245
Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
In glorious weather, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer David Harrison guided individuals who had signed up for the Edinburgh (North Merchiston) tour around one of the city’s 19th century cemeteries. The purpose of arranging the tour was to draw attention to the 140 First and Second World War servicemen and women who are commemorated in…
Continue Reading Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings
A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover. Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces…
Continue Reading Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings
ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June, when members of two rail trade unions take part in planned strike action. Members of the RMT trade union at a number of train operating companies across the UK plan to take strike on Friday, 2 June,…
Continue Reading ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
Pathhead Choir performing at three concerts
The Pathhead Choir perform this new music at three concerts around the Lothians, conducted by choir leaders Sophie Bancroft and Gina Rae and accompanied by jazz pianist Dave Milligan on piano. The concerts will include the five new songs arranged for the choir, and the three other songs also written by The Pathhead Choir Songwriting…
Continue Reading Pathhead Choir performing at three concerts
Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Winchburgh has celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III by holding a party and planting a tree, 70 years after a tree was planted for his late mother. The party took place at Winchburgh Community Centre with more than 40 people from Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and Good Companions Group invited to enjoy afternoon tea…
Continue Reading Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Five things you need to know today
Hidden Door 2023 Everything begins at the biggest office party in town later today. The Hidden Door regulars really do hunt down (and find) the best venues in town. Just before this building becomes a building site, they have taken it over for five days of music, arts and culture. The team of volunteers have…