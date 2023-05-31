While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh.

EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL

Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day…and just keeps walking.

David Tennant makes a blistering return to the West End in one of Britain’s most powerful plays, the National Theatre Live’s Good, screening on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June at 7pm, playing an ordinary man who is swept in to the Nazi regime.

As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London. This is a cinema screening of the West End play.

EVENTS AT NORTHESK PARISH CHURCH, MUSSELBURGH

Relax at lunchtime in the beautiful Northesk Parish Church on Tuesday 6 June at 1pm with the Chamber Musicians of St Mary’s Music School performing a Bite-sized Concert at Lunchtime. An optional light lunch of soup and a sandwich is served in the church hall adjacent to the church at noon, prior to the performance.

St Mary’s Music School has produced a number of brilliant musicians including Steven Osborne and the SCO’s Philip Higham – and Alexander Armstrong. The concert offers a showcase of some of the most brilliant of today’s students and gives a glimpse of classical stars of tomorrow! They are joined by the Brodsky Quartet as special guests. The programme will be a varied selection of movements from chamber music works including Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence. Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245

Like this: Like Loading...