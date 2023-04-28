The National Lottery has granted funding to several organisations in Edinburgh to help them celebrate the King’s Coronation in May.

The sum of £9,950 is awarded to Children’s Health Scotland to run two events for up to 80 children and young people with long term health conditions, a picnic in an Edinburgh park for the Coronation and an online Eurovision party.

The sum of £8,150 is awarded to Greyfriars Charteris Centre to host a Coronation Lunch for 50 people and organise 15 coffee mornings over the year for Southside residents.

The sum of £10,000 is awarded to Milan Senior Welfare Organisation to hold two events to celebrate the Coronation as well as one event later in the year and two coach trips.

The sum of £875 is awarded to Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre SCIO where a celebratory afternoon event will be put on for people living in Oxgangs, Firrhill and Colinton Mains with live music and a bouncy castle.

The sum of £2,220 is awarded to Queensferry Sea Cadets to provide a coronation celebration day for 340 young people from Queensferry. This will include Sea, Army and Air Cadets along with local Scout groups, Girl Guides, Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade groups.

The sum of £2,250 is awarded to Royal Mile Primary School to provide a coronation celebration day for children and families with the theme of a village fete. The day will include the full roll of children from nursery to primary seven. The activities will include games, a float, a dressing- up box, and pictures and videos to commemorate the day.

The sum of £5,379 is awarded to The Dhammapadipa Temple who will use the funding to hold a ceilidh to celebrate the King’s Coronation. The event will be open to the whole community.

This is part of a larger pot of £480,000 which is awarded to 121 projects in Scotland. The funding, which ranges from grants of £300 up to £10,000, is supporting a range of activities across the weekend of 6 – 8 May, with an emphasis on events and activities that bring people together and have a positive and lasting impact on community engagement.

Dominic Heslop. Manager, Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, said:” This will be a great occasion for the community with a traditional street party, but with the added advantage of it being held in the garden and grounds of the Centre. Free food and drinks, live music, Highland dancing and of course the infamous bouncy castle!

“I know Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre will provide a great event for local people and in return local people will be supporting our valued Centre. I am sure the King will be proud.”

Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, these events and activities will help to promote community cohesion and engage people from different generations and cultures to get to know one another and share experiences. By helping communities celebrate such a historic occasion, we hope to inspire a legacy of positive change that allows people to thrive together.”

