Pupils at Stockbridge Primary School will unveil the banner which they are using in their new road safety campaign ‘Safe, Slow, Stockbridge’ on Friday.
The banner is to be placed outside their school to remind drivers to stick to a 20 mph limit.
A class of 9 and 10-year-old primary school children were inspired to become Junior Road Safety Officers this year after being shocked to see a class member knocked over by a motorist while walking home from school.
The 22 safety officers in the Primary 6/5 class lead on road safety education in the school and help to teach younger classes about walking to school. The children have written to politicians and local councillors to share their campaign for safer streets.
#SafeSlowStockbridge is a friendly reminder for drivers:
• to stick to the 20 mile per hour speed limit
• to take extra care around the school
• and encourage more walking to school to reduce traffic
The children, and their teacher Miss Julia Devine, invited fellow pupils across the school to design posters and banners as part of a school competition on road safety.
The winning posters are now displayed in shops and businesses around Stockbridge and one design has been transformed into a striking road safety banner thanks to funding from Stockbridge and Inverleith Community Council.
Martha, aged 8 at the time of the accident, bravely shared her story from the beginning of the school year. She said: “I tried to look left and right from between the parked cars and couldn’t see anything. I assumed I would be ok, so I stepped out into the road – but the minute I crossed the car was there.
“It’s one of those things that you always assume will happen to someone else, but you are someone else to someone else.
“I now say to my friends, don’t cross without need, make sure you cross in safe places, be patient, don’t get distracted and be aware of the roads.”
Parent, Kirstie Warren, said: “It was a heart-stopping moment when I was told that my daughter had been knocked down by a car.
“We teach our kids road safety from a young age but they can still make mistakes. I am so incredibly grateful that the driver was driving slowly. That’s why I am supporting their campaign to encourage drivers to observe the 20 mile per hour limit.”
Head teacher, Caroline Ashbrook, said: “We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and leadership of the children designing their own road safety campaign and the art work is a creative and eye-catching reminder for everyone.
“We are excited to launch ‘Safe Slow, Stockbridge’ and we hope it gets everyone in the community on board and ultimately make Stockbridge’s roads safer for all.”
Edinburgh’s Transport and Environment Convener Cllr Scott Arthur, said: “It’s really inspiring that pupils at Stockbridge Primary School have taken on this road safety campaign so enthusiastically. I was quite concerned to hear that a child at the school was recently hit by a driver, but I was moved when I heard that her whole class have responded to this by becoming Junior Road Safety Officers.
“As a Council, we’ve committed to significantly improving road safety across the city through a range of measures, from speed reductions to improved pedestrian crossings. To have the youngest generation of road users championing safer streets will really help raise awareness of the issue.”
Local MSP Angus Robertson said: “The Slow, Safe Stockbridge campaign is an example of the critical need for our cities to cater more to our children, pedestrians, cyclists and local communities.
I am really impressed at the passion and activism shown by pupils, parents and teachers at Stockbridge Primary. Together they are ensuring drivers do their bit to protect the lives of School children and Stockbridge residents. I look forward to working with them and local Councillors to make sure as many drivers as possible are aware of the campaign.”
You can see all the possible designs created by pupils by clicking on the winning poster below.
