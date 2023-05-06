Some 2,000 people watched the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday.
There were few who accepted the invitation of the Archbishop of Canterbury to swear allegiance to His Majesty, but only one shout of “Not My King” echoed across the otherwise fairly quiet and respectful audience in front of the Ross Bandstand.
The rain held off and the assembled audience watched the BBC’s coverage of the ceremony taking place about 500 miles south of here in Westminster Cathedral, staying well after the moment when the King was crowned.
The big screen is supported financially by the UK Department of Culture Media and Sport and will remain in the gardens on Sunday for the concert which will be beamed from Windsor. The Coronation Concert will bring global musicians and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.
Scottish Business Network appointed by government to drive GovTech
Scottish Business Network has been officially announced as the Cluster Driver Organisation (CDO) for Scotland’s GovTech sector. This will place the organisation in a strategic partnership with CENSIS Technology Solutions (CTS) and the CivTech programme. The appointment comes as part of The Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to drive digital transformation and innovation across the country.…
The boats are back on the Union Canal this Sunday
If you are not watching reruns of the Coronation then get along to Harrison Park on the Union Canal on Sunday and hire a rowing boat. A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Union Canal Society who are behind the new boating initiative said: “Following their successful launch last month, two of the popular newly refurbished canal rowing…
Decathlon stage wheely good class for bike beginners
Shoppers pushing their trolleys looked quizzically as cyclists clad in helmets and hi-vis jackets pushed their bikes past them heading for the customer lift in the Gyle Shopping Centre, and those sitting having a cup of tea in the upstairs cafe were even more bemused as the cyclists made their way to the back of the building. Well,…
Knudsen back for Bandits against Scorpions
Berwick welcome back Danish youngster Jonas Knudsen for Saturday’s (6.30) Cab Direct Championship clash with Scunthorpe. Knudsen (pictured) crashed out at Glasgow Tigers last Friday and missed last week’s home defeat to Redcar, but he returns to face the Scorpions, with Greg Blair continuing to stand in for the injured Nathan Stoneman at reserve. The…
Call for urgent action on “scandalous” discharging of sewage into city’s rivers
Allowing raw sewage to be pumped into Edinburgh’s waterways has been compared to ‘re-legalising gardyloo’ – as calls are made for urgent action to address the “scandal”. Environmental groups which monitor rivers and burns across the city say there has been an “obvious increase” in discharges of human waste and accused the organisations responsible for water…
Advisory board appointed at space marketing company
Four advisors selected to help firm’s ambitions for global growth An Edinburgh-based space marketing company has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion. AstroAgency has selected four individuals with experience in business and media across the space, science and technology sectors to guide the firm in…
