Some 2,000 people watched the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday.

There were few who accepted the invitation of the Archbishop of Canterbury to swear allegiance to His Majesty, but only one shout of “Not My King” echoed across the otherwise fairly quiet and respectful audience in front of the Ross Bandstand.

The rain held off and the assembled audience watched the BBC’s coverage of the ceremony taking place about 500 miles south of here in Westminster Cathedral, staying well after the moment when the King was crowned.

The big screen is supported financially by the UK Department of Culture Media and Sport and will remain in the gardens on Sunday for the concert which will be beamed from Windsor. The Coronation Concert will bring global musicians and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Coronation Day at Princes Street Gardens Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

