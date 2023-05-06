Scottish Business Network has been officially announced as the Cluster Driver Organisation (CDO) for Scotland’s GovTech sector.

This will place the organisation in a strategic partnership with CENSIS Technology Solutions (CTS) and the CivTech programme.

The appointment comes as part of The Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to drive digital transformation and innovation across the country.

Russell Dalgleish, Chair of Scottish Business Network, said he is delighted at the appointment. He said: “We are honoured to be chosen as the Cluster Driver Organisation for Scotland’s GovTech sector. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closely with CTS, CivTech and the Scottish Government to develop a thriving and innovative ecosystem that will benefit citizens, businesses and the public sector alike.”

Paul Winstanley, Chief Executive of CENSIS added, “Scottish Business Network’s appointment as the CDO is a testament to their knowledge, dedication and expertise in the GovTech space. We look forward to working together to drive economic and social value for Scotland and to further position the country as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.”

Paul Forrest, SBN’s Strategy and Investment Lead for the project also commented on the appointment, stating, “It is clear to us that the Scottish Government is committed to harnessing the potential of GovTech to improve service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance transparency and accountability. We hope SBN’s appointment as the Cluster Driver Organisation will be seen as key in achieving these goals and we are confident that our team’s expertise will help us to make the most of the opportunities presented by the rapidly growing GovTech market.”

This appointment is believed essential to drive economic growth, enhance public services and bolster Scotland’s international standing within the industry.

Fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, SBN will facilitate the creation of ground-breaking technologies, contribute to the Scottish Government’s National Performance Framework and help Scotland capitalise on the rapidly expanding global GovTech market, projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2025.

The strategic partnership between SBN, CTS and CivTech is expected to significantly impact the lives of Scottish citizens and the nation’s future trajectory.

This partnership aims to create a thriving GovTech dynamic, unlocking value and fostering genuine, effective links between the Scottish Government, public sector and tech industry.

SBN was established in 2017, and is dedicated to promoting collaboration, growth and innovation among Scottish businesses by using the diaspora.

