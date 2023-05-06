Scottish Business Network has been officially announced as the Cluster Driver Organisation (CDO) for Scotland’s GovTech sector.
This will place the organisation in a strategic partnership with CENSIS Technology Solutions (CTS) and the CivTech programme.
The appointment comes as part of The Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to drive digital transformation and innovation across the country.
Russell Dalgleish, Chair of Scottish Business Network, said he is delighted at the appointment. He said: “We are honoured to be chosen as the Cluster Driver Organisation for Scotland’s GovTech sector. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closely with CTS, CivTech and the Scottish Government to develop a thriving and innovative ecosystem that will benefit citizens, businesses and the public sector alike.”
Paul Winstanley, Chief Executive of CENSIS added, “Scottish Business Network’s appointment as the CDO is a testament to their knowledge, dedication and expertise in the GovTech space. We look forward to working together to drive economic and social value for Scotland and to further position the country as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.”
Paul Forrest, SBN’s Strategy and Investment Lead for the project also commented on the appointment, stating, “It is clear to us that the Scottish Government is committed to harnessing the potential of GovTech to improve service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance transparency and accountability. We hope SBN’s appointment as the Cluster Driver Organisation will be seen as key in achieving these goals and we are confident that our team’s expertise will help us to make the most of the opportunities presented by the rapidly growing GovTech market.”
This appointment is believed essential to drive economic growth, enhance public services and bolster Scotland’s international standing within the industry.
Fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, SBN will facilitate the creation of ground-breaking technologies, contribute to the Scottish Government’s National Performance Framework and help Scotland capitalise on the rapidly expanding global GovTech market, projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2025.
The strategic partnership between SBN, CTS and CivTech is expected to significantly impact the lives of Scottish citizens and the nation’s future trajectory.
This partnership aims to create a thriving GovTech dynamic, unlocking value and fostering genuine, effective links between the Scottish Government, public sector and tech industry.
SBN was established in 2017, and is dedicated to promoting collaboration, growth and innovation among Scottish businesses by using the diaspora.
The boats are back on the Union Canal this Sunday
If you are not watching reruns of the Coronation then get along to Harrison Park on the Union Canal on Sunday and hire a rowing boat. A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Union Canal Society who are behind the new boating initiative said: “Following their successful launch last month, two of the popular newly refurbished canal rowing…
Continue Reading The boats are back on the Union Canal this Sunday
Decathlon stage wheely good class for bike beginners
Shoppers pushing their trolleys looked quizzically as cyclists clad in helmets and hi-vis jackets pushed their bikes past them heading for the customer lift in the Gyle Shopping Centre, and those sitting having a cup of tea in the upstairs cafe were even more bemused as the cyclists made their way to the back of the building. Well,…
Continue Reading Decathlon stage wheely good class for bike beginners
Knudsen back for Bandits against Scorpions
Berwick welcome back Danish youngster Jonas Knudsen for Saturday’s (6.30) Cab Direct Championship clash with Scunthorpe. Knudsen (pictured) crashed out at Glasgow Tigers last Friday and missed last week’s home defeat to Redcar, but he returns to face the Scorpions, with Greg Blair continuing to stand in for the injured Nathan Stoneman at reserve. The…
Call for urgent action on “scandalous” discharging of sewage into city’s rivers
Allowing raw sewage to be pumped into Edinburgh’s waterways has been compared to ‘re-legalising gardyloo’ – as calls are made for urgent action to address the “scandal”. Environmental groups which monitor rivers and burns across the city say there has been an “obvious increase” in discharges of human waste and accused the organisations responsible for water…
Continue Reading Call for urgent action on “scandalous” discharging of sewage into city’s rivers
Advisory board appointed at space marketing company
Four advisors selected to help firm’s ambitions for global growth An Edinburgh-based space marketing company has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion. AstroAgency has selected four individuals with experience in business and media across the space, science and technology sectors to guide the firm in…
Continue Reading Advisory board appointed at space marketing company
Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has issued a statement on the day that King Charles III will be crowned King in Westminster Abbey in front of an invited audience of 2,000. The Prime Minister said: “The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. “Together with friends from…
Continue Reading Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III