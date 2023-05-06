If you are not watching reruns of the Coronation then get along to Harrison Park on the Union Canal on Sunday and hire a rowing boat.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Union Canal Society who are behind the new boating initiative said: “Following their successful launch last month, two of the popular newly refurbished canal rowing boats are available for hire again on Sunday.  No need to book in advance – just come along to the  towpath at Ashley Terrace Bridge and sign up in person

Hire slots are at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm and cost £10 for 50 minutes.  Maximum of five persons per boat and lifejackets will be provided.

 Edinburgh Union Canal Society    

https://www.eucs.org.uk

Call for urgent action on “scandalous” discharging of sewage into city’s rivers

Allowing raw sewage to be pumped into Edinburgh’s waterways has been compared to ‘re-legalising gardyloo’ – as calls are made for urgent action to address the “scandal”. Environmental groups which monitor rivers and burns across the city say there has been an “obvious increase” in discharges of human waste and accused the organisations responsible for water…

Continue Reading Call for urgent action on “scandalous” discharging of sewage into city’s rivers

Advisory board appointed at space marketing company

Four advisors selected to help firm’s ambitions for global growth An Edinburgh-based space marketing company has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion. AstroAgency has selected four individuals with experience in business and media across the space, science and technology sectors to guide the firm in…

Continue Reading Advisory board appointed at space marketing company

Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has issued a statement on the day that King Charles III will be crowned King in Westminster Abbey in front of an invited audience of 2,000. The Prime Minister said: “The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. “Together with friends from…

Continue Reading Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.