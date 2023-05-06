If you are not watching reruns of the Coronation then get along to Harrison Park on the Union Canal on Sunday and hire a rowing boat.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Union Canal Society who are behind the new boating initiative said: “Following their successful launch last month, two of the popular newly refurbished canal rowing boats are available for hire again on Sunday. No need to book in advance – just come along to the towpath at Ashley Terrace Bridge and sign up in person

Hire slots are at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm and cost £10 for 50 minutes. Maximum of five persons per boat and lifejackets will be provided.

Edinburgh Union Canal Society

https://www.eucs.org.uk

