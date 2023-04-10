Concert pianist Susan Tomes is planning a fundraising concert of music by women composers in St Cecilia’s Hall on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

In the intimate atmosphere of historic St Cecilia’s Hall, Edinburgh, Susan will perform a concert of highlights of the history of women pianists.

Inspired by her researches and forthcoming book, this recital of music by female pianist-composers includes pieces by Marianna Martinez (1745-1812), Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-47), Clara Schumann (1819-96) and Cecile Chaminade (1857-1944).

Susan will play a 1909 Erard piano, part of the historic instrument collection of the University of Edinburgh at St Cecilia’s Hall, whose activities will benefit from the support of this concert.

Register on Eventbrite

Grange claim third in Euro Club Trophy

EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One: Grange 5, Grasshopper Club Zurich 4 (in Vienna, Austria). Grange travelled home from Vienna after finishing third in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, knowing they could have done better. The Edinburgh side, who currently lead the men’s Premiership in Scotland, edged Grasshopper Club Zurich, Switzerland, 5-4 after holding leads of 4-1 and…

Parkinson’s charity collaborate with Scottish Ambulance Service

As part of a campaign to get medication to people with Parkinson’s in a timely manner, the Parkinson’s UK Scotland charity has teamed up with Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS). Ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday the charity has supplied SAS with a guide setting out advice for ambulance crews to follow when they are…

The Scots who will take part in the Coronation Service next month

The names of 13 individuals and organisations who will play important historic ceremonial roles in the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on 6 May have been announced. All claims were considered by the Coronation Claims Office, within the Cabinet Office, which took advice from senior legal, ceremonial and ecclesiastical experts.…

