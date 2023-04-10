Concert pianist Susan Tomes is planning a fundraising concert of music by women composers in St Cecilia’s Hall on Tuesday 16 May 2023.

In the intimate atmosphere of historic St Cecilia’s Hall, Edinburgh, Susan will perform a concert of highlights of the history of women pianists.

Inspired by her researches and forthcoming book, this recital of music by female pianist-composers includes pieces by Marianna Martinez (1745-1812), Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-47), Clara Schumann (1819-96) and Cecile Chaminade (1857-1944).

Susan will play a 1909 Erard piano, part of the historic instrument collection of the University of Edinburgh at St Cecilia’s Hall, whose activities will benefit from the support of this concert.

