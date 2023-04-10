Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader, has revealed his new Scottish Labour front bench on Easter Monday.

He has appointed some experienced hands to coordinate any general election campaign and says the party is “ready to take on the SNP and Tories and deliver the change that Scotland needs”.

Mr Sarwar said:“Today I am announcing that Scottish Labour is election ready, with my colleagues Ian Murray and Jackie Baillie being unveiled as co-coordinators for the next general election in Scotland.

“At that election, only Scottish Labour can take seats from the SNP, kick the Tories out, and deliver the Labour government that Scotland badly needs.

“From implementing a meaningful windfall tax on oil and gas giants to creating GB energy and the thousands of jobs that will bring to Scotland, a Labour government will transform our country. The road to that Labour government begins in Scotland.

“It is my promise to you, that the Scottish Labour Party I lead will always focus on your priorities.

“Scottish Labour – the change that Scotland needs.”

The next UK General Election is scheduled to be held no later than 24 January 2025, but in Scotland any Scottish Parliament election is determined by the Scotland Act. The last was held on 6 May 2021 and the next will take place in 2026 unless two thirds of the members of the Parliament vote in favour of dissolution and an election.

Anas Sarwar – Leader of Scottish Labour Party

Jackie Baillie – Deputy leader of Scottish Labour Party and General Election campaign co-coordinator

Ian Murray – Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and General Election campaign co-coordinator

Jackie Baillie – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care and Drugs Policy

Carol Mochan – Public Health and Women’s Health spokesperson

Paul Sweeney – Mental Health and Veterans spokesperson

Daniel Johnson – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Business and Fair Work

Michael Marra – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance

Mark Griffin – Local Government and Housing spokesperson

Pam Duncan-Glancy – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills

Martin Whitfield – Business Manager and Children and Young People spokesperson

Sarah Boyack – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy, and Just Transition

Alex Rowley – Transport spokesperson

Mercedes Villalba – Environment and Biodivisity spokesperson

Rhoda Grant – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands

Neil Bibby – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

Foysol Choudhury – Culture, Europe and international development spokesperson

Paul O’Kane – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Social Security, and Equalities

Pauline McNeill – Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Justice

Katy Clark – Community Safety spokesperson

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

