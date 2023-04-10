The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm.

The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store.

There will be a red carpet and thrones fit for the most regal pooches. All proceeds and donations from the morning will go towards the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The Coronation will also be shown in McLarens on the Corner, with the venue and terrace fully decorated for the occasion and offering special food and drinks.

Nearby Badger & Co. are following suit, with a menu of Coronation-inspired dishes available throughout the weekend, or you can head to Frederick Street and Celebrate The King in The Queen.

McLarens on the Corner 8 Morningside Road EH10 4DD

Like this: Like Loading...