The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm.

The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store.

There will be a red carpet and thrones fit for the most regal pooches. All proceeds and donations from the morning will go towards the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

The Coronation will also be shown in McLarens on the Corner, with the venue and terrace fully decorated for the occasion and offering special food and drinks. 

Nearby Badger & Co. are following suit, with a menu of Coronation-inspired dishes available throughout the weekend, or you can head to Frederick Street and Celebrate The King in The Queen

McLarens on the Corner 8 Morningside Road EH10 4DD

Replacement Rodney romps home in hotly contested Corgi Derby at Musselburgh’s Easter race meeting

Rodney the replacement corgi left 13 other Pembroke Welsh Corgis in his wake as he took first place in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Corgi Derby, part of the East Lothian track’s tote Easter Saturday Race Day. Three-and-a-half year old Rodney was not expected to take part – only making the starting line up when another dog pulled…

Happy Easter at Craigies

At Craigies Farm they are busier than ever looking after the new chicks which have just hatched. They also have lambs and rabbits for the perfect Easter visit. From 3 to 10 April, Easter at Craigies will be filled with fun, food and farm adventures.   Visitors can discover lambs galore, adorable bunnies, and enjoy a barrel (of…

Team Mouat win gold – and the World Championship title – in Ottawa

Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Sammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell – won gold on Sunday night at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa. The final ended 9-3 against the host nation after scoring opened with a brilliant shot from Mouat who played a take out…

