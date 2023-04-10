Rodney the replacement corgi left 13 other Pembroke Welsh Corgis in his wake as he took first place in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Corgi Derby, part of the East Lothian track’s tote Easter Saturday Race Day.

Three-and-a-half year old Rodney was not expected to take part – only making the starting line up when another dog pulled out – and to the delight of owners Matt Kendle and Nicole Whiteside he didn’t paws when it came to racing ahead of his rivals.

Judy Murray with winning Corgi Rodney and owners Nicole Whiteside and Matt Kendle

The popular Corgi Derby is a huge draw for youngsters and families attending the race day which is East Lothian’s biggest Easter event, drawing in a crowd in excess of 4,000.

The first Flat meeting of the 16-fixture summer season, it was also Musselburgh’s most lucrative with more than £230,000 in prize money and included the £100,000 Queen’s Cup in which 9-1 shot Wise Eagle, ridden by Danny Tudhope, claimed the top prize. In Scotland’s fastest horse race, the Scottish Sprint Cup over five furlongs, Silky Wilkie scorched home for Clifford Lee and Karl Burke in.

But off the track, all eyes were on the canine action, with Musselburgh Racecourse ambassador, Judy Murray, waving off the short four-legged contestants in what was a rumbustious race in which Rodney nosed ahead after an exciting photo-finish.

Musselburgh’s corgi derby was first held as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and was won by Georgie Rumbles from Wales but the dog could not retain his crown in the face of stiff competition from Rodney.

Another dog Paddy, thought to be distantly related to one of the late Queen’s beloved corgis, took part wearing a dark green bib, but was placed last and Paddy’s owner Claudia Breen, who is also nine, confirmed it would be his final race.

Adam and fellow contestants in the Mini Queen’s Cup

To add to the festivities, children from the neighbouring Links Nursery competed in the Mini Queen’s Cup and Adam, donning yellow silks with a yellow and green hat, romped to victory in a thrilling contest.

