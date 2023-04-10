Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a robbery at shop premises in Morvenside in Wester Hailes.

Around 4.05pm on Saturday, 8 April, a man entered Scotmid and threatened staff and demanded money. He left with a three-figure sum of money.

Staff at the store just across the main road from WHALE Arts were shocked but unhurt.

Detective Constable Peter Lyons of CID in Edinburgh said : “We are keen to trace a man described as 6’2” tall, of slim build, with a Scottish accent. He wore a black scarf or face mask, light blue hooded rain jacket, dark blue jogging bottoms and black trainers.

“He was seen to run off towards the Westburn area.

“Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2383 of Saturday, 8 April, 2023.”

