As part of a campaign to get medication to people with Parkinson’s in a timely manner, the Parkinson’s UK Scotland charity has teamed up with Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).
Ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday the charity has supplied SAS with a guide setting out advice for ambulance crews to follow when they are taking anyone with Parkinson’s to hospital.
Timing is crucial for those with Parkinson’s, and it is vital that they take medication within 30 minutes of the prescribed time. Even a slight delay might have serious implications. Further delays can cause long lasting harm.
The factsheet supplied to people working on ambulance teams will ensure that medication is not overlooked during a journey to hospital.
Diane Mitchell from Irvine, Ayrshire, who lives with Parkinson’s, discovered first-hand the importance of an ambulance crew looking after her medication requirements, when she fell and fractured her shoulder in 2022.
When the paramedic found out that she had Parkinson’s, he made sure she brought her medication so she could take it on time while awaiting transfer into A&E.
Without his intervention, Diane would have been very unwell by the time she was admitted into hospital several hours later.
“I was lucky, the paramedic who attended the call had a family connection to Parkinson’s and, once he knew I had the condition, made sure I had my medication,” explained Diane.
“I was fortunately conscious when the ambulance came to get me and was able to tell the paramedic about the condition and my symptoms. He might not have been aware if I was unconscious and there was no carer around.
“It’s so important people with Parkinson’s get their medication on time as the difference is unbelievable, before and after, it’s like day and night.”
James Jopling, Scotland Director for Parkinson’s UK, presented the factsheet to Laura Scott-Stewart, Paramedic Clinical Team Leader with the Scottish Ambulance Service, last week in Edinburgh.
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and affects an estimated 12,500 people in Scotland.
James said: “We work with professionals in different settings, across the country, to help people with Parkinson’s get their medication on time, every time.
“It’s been great collaborating with the Scottish Ambulance Service on this initiative, which we hope will support timely access to medication when people with Parkinson’s are being transported to hospital. This is more important than ever, with the health service under great pressure and reports of longer waiting times at A&E departments.
“We’re looking forward to working further with the Scottish Ambulance Service and other agencies to improve support and services for everyone living with Parkinson’s in Scotland.”
Pauline Howie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We’re pleased to team up with Parkinsons UK to ensure all our scheduled care and emergency crews can help patients with Parkinsons to take their medications on time.
“With an estimated 12,500 people in Scotland with Parkinsons, this campaign is also a vital reminder to those with a diagnosis, and their families, that it is imperative to take medications at the right time. We’ll be sharing the guidelines across the organisation, as well as highlighting the vital work of Parkinsons UK.”
Grange claim third in Euro Club Trophy
EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One: Grange 5, Grasshopper Club Zurich 4 (in Vienna, Austria). Grange travelled home from Vienna after finishing third in the EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, knowing they could have done better. The Edinburgh side, who currently lead the men’s Premiership in Scotland, edged Grasshopper Club Zurich, Switzerland, 5-4 after holding leads of 4-1 and…
Police appeal for information after shop robbery
Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a robbery at shop premises in Morvenside in Wester Hailes. Around 4.05pm on Saturday, 8 April, a man entered Scotmid and threatened staff and demanded money. He left with a three-figure sum of money. Staff at the store just across the main road from WHALE Arts were…
Continue Reading Police appeal for information after shop robbery
The Scots who will take part in the Coronation Service next month
The names of 13 individuals and organisations who will play important historic ceremonial roles in the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on 6 May have been announced. All claims were considered by the Coronation Claims Office, within the Cabinet Office, which took advice from senior legal, ceremonial and ecclesiastical experts.…
Continue Reading The Scots who will take part in the Coronation Service next month
Fundraising concert at St Cecilia’s Hall
Concert pianist Susan Tomes is planning a fundraising concert of music by women composers in St Cecilia’s Hall on Tuesday 16 May 2023. In the intimate atmosphere of historic St Cecilia’s Hall, Edinburgh, Susan will perform a concert of highlights of the history of women pianists. Inspired by her researches and forthcoming book, this recital…
Scottish Labour say they are election ready
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour Leader, has revealed his new Scottish Labour front bench on Easter Monday. He has appointed some experienced hands to coordinate any general election campaign and says the party is “ready to take on the SNP and Tories and deliver the change that Scotland needs”. Mr Sarwar said:“Today I am announcing that…
Continue Reading Scottish Labour say they are election ready
Coffee morning with King Charles
The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held at McLarens on the Corner on Monday 8 May from 10am – 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and pawsome goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Dofos Pet Store. There will be a…