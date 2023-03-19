Love Your Business networking club which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year has entered into a new partnership with Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh, (FACE).

This group is manned by volunteers, whose lives have been impacted by cancer and who dedicate their time to help and support people with cancer and their families at the Western General Hospital, which is part of NHS Lothian Charity.

Michelle Brown, founder of the Michelle Brown PR agency, established the networking club in 2018 to help businesses build connections, get advice and feedback on ideas, share referrals and contacts, establish partnerships and collaborations, meet new people and open doors to new opportunities. It is one of the best networking opportunities in the city and meets monthly.

The club, which has attracted over 160 guest speakers since it began, both online during the pandemic and in person, include Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions, Scott Hastings, Larah Bross, founder of Bross Bagels, Paul Tasner, the Californian based eco-entrepreneur and founder of PulpWorks, Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite and motivational coach, and Chris van der Kuyl CBE, chairman and co-founder of 4J Studios.

The networking group’s mission over the last four years has also been to support a charity or organisation by helping to raise awareness for a year and also donating funds from ticket sales.

In the past the group has supported secondary breast cancer charity, Make 2nds Count , Support in Mind Scotland, Epilepsy Scotland, social enterprise Invisible Cities and now FACE which will receive 10% of all ticket sales in 2023.

The cancer fund was established to provide the ‘little things’ that make a difference for cancer patients helping to make the time spent in hospital more comfortable as they go through treatment, and to make it easier for families and the nursing team who care for them.

FACE has provided funds to support various initiatives since it started in 1990. These initiatives include the FACE garden, which was built in the grounds of the Western General Hospital in 1999, and for 29 years FACE has taken children and their families impacted by cancer to see Santa Claus in Lapland. FACE also helps fund complimentary therapy sessions, including massages to help patients relax during treatment.

FACE has provided the oncology unit at the Western General Hospital with a HoverMatt Air Transfer Mattress and HoverJack, which helps staff move patients in and out of bed without the need to physically lift them. This is not only a smoother transfer for patients but also reduces the risks of manual handling injuries.

Michelle Brown said: “We’re delighted to be supporting FACE this year, which is a cause very close to our hearts.

“The work carried out by the dedicated team of volunteers is fantastic, from taking children to Lapland and funding complimentary sessions to providing air transfer mats, adjustable beds and foldable wheelchairs.

“Throughout the year our aim is to raise even more awareness about the incredible work they do and also help to raise funds too.”

John Macaulay, a FACE volunteer who has received an MBE in recognition of his charitable work, said: “Everyone at FACE was delighted to hear Love Your Business wanted to raise money for us and raise awareness of the work we do.

“It was great to meet Michelle and everyone who attended the networking meeting in February and talk about the work we do and how their kind support can really help make a difference.

“The money raised will help us make hospital environments much more welcoming for patients and their loved ones, from purchasing specialist equipment to making the spaces feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Love Your Business networking club runs on the last Thursday of every month, from 11am till 1pm. The next event is on Thursday, 30 March at Black Ivy Hotel in Bruntsfield.

Tickets are £20 plus booking fee, with 10% of all ticket sales going to FACE – https://bit.ly/3m0noRQ

