Rachel Hanretty, the founder of Mademoiselle Macaron, who secured an order of macarons for the Barbie set, will be our speaker at the next Love Your Business networking event on Thursday, 31st August at Black Ivy in Bruntsfield.

Rachel learned how to make macarons at the Alain Ducasse cookery school in Paris and in 2013 decided to set up her own business selling the patisseries, initially from her kitchen when she was aged 23.

Ten years on, she now has 20 staff, sells more than 35,000 macarons a week from her 100 sq ft unit in Stewartfield, from pistachio and raspberry to vanilla and salted caramel in trays, cakes and even towers, online and wholesale, with a turnover of £1.2 million.

On the day Rachel will talk about the organic growth of the business over the past decade, learnings and the importance of being resilient. She’ll also touch on some of her biggest highlights including hand-delivering 25,000 macaroons to Gatwick Airport for an event and the recent Barbie order!

Tickets are £20 plus booking with 10% of all sales going to our 2023 ‘great cause’ fund, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh.

25/07/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Rachel Hanretty Owner of Mademoiselle Macaron.

