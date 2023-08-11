“Temporarily Yours” is a journey into sexuality and in particular the world of prostitution.

Why do you sell your body today?

Out of poverty? By compulsion? Or by choice?

And if it is by choice, what are the thrusts that move it? The need to know in hard cash how much is it worth? Or the feeling of power by being desired? And does our society influence us to see our body as a tool to be exploited or rather as an integral part of us?

The starting point for this show is two monologues by Concita De Gregorio in her book Malamore published by Einaudi, along with tales from an American escort blog. The rest of the characters were crafted from the suggestions and testimonies Greta gathered from meetings with trafficked women who work on the street via her volunteering work with The Segnavia project by Padri Somaschi.



This show reflects on the body, the soul, on sex and their relationships.

“I behave as a whore, I’m not a whore”.

This will be Greta Zamparini’s first time performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, it will also be the first time that the play has been performed in English rather than its original Italian text. And, finally it will be the first time that Greta has actually performed in English.

Dates: 2 – 27 August 2022

Show: Temporarily Yours

Venue: Underbelly: Ermintrude

Address: 66 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JR

Time: 1.15pm

Price: £8 preview, £11 (10) off peak and £12 (11) peak

Box office: www.edfringe.com /www.underbelly.co.uk / 0131 510 0395

