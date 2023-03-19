Edinburgh Academy (EA) coach Chris Duncan praised his squad after they claimed the Scottish Senior Girls Schools Cup for the first time in their history.

The EA squad also defeated arch rivals Mary Erskine for the first time to claim the silverware at Peffermill.

Duncan, who is also coach to Scotland’s senior women, said: “This is a major achievement for the school and they thoroughly deserved their victory, pressing their opponents throughout the game.”

The game began at a high tempo before a big crowd at Peffermill, and the Accies pressed Mary Erskine for most of the first half, limiting their chances.

Mary Erskine survived until the break and they upped their pressure in the second-half, but they only created one real chance and that was efficiently dealt with by EA goalkeeper Oria Tait.

Their well-organised defence worked hard and limited opportunities. Penalties were looming however, a short corner in the dying minutes allowed Beth Macrae to rifle a shot into the net to break the deadlock.

EA survived despite being down to ten girls inside the final five minutes after one of the players was sent to the sin bin.

Fettes won the boys event with a 1-0 victory over Strathallan, Thomas McDonald netting with a low drive .

Like this: Like Loading...