Michelle Brown who runs Love Your Business (LYB) tells us the organisation is looking for a new charity partner who will benefit from the LYB activities. The cut off date is 25 January so if you run a charity then get in touch with Michelle as soon as possible.

Michelle explained: “This month we are delighted to celebrate the third anniversary of Love Your Business networking club – thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way, particularly last year when many of us had big changes to make.

“The aim since January 2018, which continues today, is to help businesses build their network, share contacts and referrals, find collaboration opportunities and socialise and meet new people. Our aim since 2019 has also been to appoint a charity partner every year. In 2019 it was Scotland’s only secondary breast cancer charity, Make 2nds Count and last year Support in Mind Scotland which helps people affected by mental illness, including family members, carers and supporters – both an honour to support.

“The charity partnership is designed to help raise awareness throughout the year, provide PR & Marketing support and raise funds through the monthly ticket sales. Last year due to Covid-19 and the impact on many businesses we ran the club for free for a couple of months to help as many people as possible and give everyone, including us, time to get up to speed with online networking.

“Thereafter to continue to make it affordable for everyone, tickets were £5 with 50% going to Support in Mind Scotland. Complimentary tickets were issued throughout the year to charities and people who lost their business, which we’ll continue to do. We’re delighted to say we raised £470 for the charity – thanks to everyone who helped make this happen by buying a ticket.

“If you are a charity or know a charity which would benefit from being our Charity of the Year 2021, drop me a line at michelle@michellebrownpr.com.”

Colin Leslie, Fundraising Manager at Support in Mind Scotland said: “Support in Mind Scotland are so grateful to Michelle Brown and all connected with Love Your Business for their support during 2020.

“LYB has been a great platform for us to showcase our work and bring attention to important mental health issues and how they relate to life, business and the workplace. It has also allowed us to forge a number of lasting working relationships.

“2020 was a difficult, challenging year like no other, but Michelle and her team and the people who have attended have shown great kindness and community spirit towards the charity throughout. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time as charity partners and would encourage other organisations to follow in our footsteps.

”The next online event is on Thursday, 28 January where we have more fantastic speakers lined up and great networking opportunities in the breakout rooms afterwards.

