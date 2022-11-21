Love Your Business the business networking event founded five years ago has announced the name of the speaker for this Thursday’s event.

Chloe Mullen is a perfumer at JORUM STUDIO which has a shop in Stockbridge and will be the headline speaker at this month’s event at Black Ivy on 24 November. She will narrate the business history, including ways in which they protect their brand.

Half of the proceeds of all tickets, which cost £20 plus booking fee, go to the Love Your Business Charity Partner this year, Epilepsy Scotland.

The hand-crafted fragrance company was established in 2010 by Scottish perfumer Euan McCall and creates bespoke fragrances for a variety of well-known international drinks and fashion brands. Now with partner Chloe involved in the business it has built up a niche in the fragrance market, and can offer to create a bespoke fragrance for private clients as well as working with businesses.

The company opened the Stockbridge store last year and sell 15 of their own branded perfumes. One of their most popular is Gorseland only launched last spring.

Michelle said: “JORUM STUDIO is a fantastic company with a great back story of resilience, global growth and honing a niche luxury market from their base in Edinburgh.

“It’s great to be able to return to in person events again after covid restrictions where businesses can get back together in the room to build their network, share referrals and contacts, support each other and hear from inspiring speakers every month.”

Chloe said: “I’m really looking forward to speaking at this month’s Love Your Business networking event to share our journey so far and to network with other businesses.

“It’s important to get out there and learn from other entrepreneurs and share contacts when in business which Love Your Business provides the perfect opportunity to do every month.”

Michelle Brown PR is behind the networking group which has now hosted more than 100 impressive speakers to their events, continuing most successfully online but now back in person at their established venue in Bruntsfield.

Chloe Mullen, perfumer

