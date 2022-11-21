Club President Lindsay Muir hailed it a ‘magical night’ as Murrayfield Table Tennis Club celebrated their centenary on 12 November.
One of Scotland’s leading clubs, it was formed in 1922. The event took place in Leith at a packed Out of the Blue Drill Hall. The morning and afternoon focussed on junior coaching and games. The evening involved speeches, exhibition matches, a raffle, and a magic display. The event brought together players from the club’s past, leading figures from Scottish table tennis, as well as young academy players hoping to make a big impression on the sport in the future.
At the centenary event, Table Tennis Scotland (TTS) representatives Terry McLernon OBE (TTS Chairman) and Stewart MacGowan (Honorary President) jointly presented Lindsay Muir with an award.
Richard Yule, Chief Operating Officer of Table Tennis Scotland, was the main speaker. In his comments Yule noted that, in recent decades, Murrayfield had enjoyed leadership from three outstanding figures: Michael MacLaren, Lindsay McCrea and Lindsay Muir. They had played leading roles in Murrayfield but also within Scottish table tennis more generally. He commented that these were the type of outstanding volunteers who ensure the health of the sport.
The sport had also given Yule, and many present, great opportunities to travel the world, playing in international events. Many of those in attendance had played at the highest level, including Terry Forker, Sarah Kenhard (nee Hurry), Pete Lugton and Colin Dalgleish.
The evening featured two short exhibition matches between players hoping to follow in these illustrious footsteps.
First of all it was the battle of Charlie McGowan’s spiny loops versus current Scottish champion Faye Leggett’s fast counter attacks. Later, it was the battle of two of Murrayfield’s Academy players, Nichole Lee and Rory Thomson; two outstanding talents for the future.
Despite the pressure of the crowd, the two short matches featured several good rallies and impressive play. Leon the Magician performed some sections of his successful 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show with 2020 Scottish champion Colin Dalgleish among his ‘victims’.
A raffle held was deemed a great success in raising funds for the club. A exhibition of club memorabilia and vintage table tennis equipment gave older players a change to reminisce, while younger players were perplexed by the oddly shaped bats. Those attending also had the chance to pick up a copy of a short history of the club (Murrayfield Memorial Club: the First 100 Years) which has recently been published.
The pamphlet was designed and printed by Out of the Blueprint.
JCI Edinburgh launches new student development programme
JCI Edinburgh has today announced the launch of its flagship Student Ambassador Programme. In partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, the Programme aims to give students unique access to personal, professional and leadership development opportunities. The four inaugural Student Ambassadors were inducted today by the 2022 President, Emma Reid, and the JCI Edinburgh…
Continue Reading JCI Edinburgh launches new student development programme
Students for Yes public meeting to be held next week
Leading politicians and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch will make the case for independence at a meeting to be held at the University of Edinburgh on 1 December 2022. The intention is to energise students by setting out why independence is essential for Scotland’s future. The meeting will also discuss ways that a referendum can be won.…
Continue Reading Students for Yes public meeting to be held next week
Campervan firm win accreditation for third year running
Scottish company remains first automotive business in UK to achieve ethical tax conduct status. A firm which specialises in converting camper vans has received a qualification recognising this status for the third year running. Jerba Campervans remains the only automotive business to have been awarded the esteemed Fair Tax Mark accreditation – continuing to pave…
Continue Reading Campervan firm win accreditation for third year running
Grange boss salutes his table-topping squad
Martin Shepherdson, team manager of high-flying Grange, looked back on the first half of the men’s Premiership hockey programme and said: “We can’t complain.” The Edinburgh club top the 12-strong table, one point clear of last season’s Grand Slam champions, Western, and progressed into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Capital…
Continue Reading Grange boss salutes his table-topping squad
Events added to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme
The three day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival will include events announced today adding to the free events for children and families. The Candlelit Concert at St Giles makes a return with Sprogmanay. First Footin’, a new programme of live music will be introduced on New Year’s Day (this last is a throwback to Scot:Land which was…
Continue Reading Events added to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme
Love Your Business – book now for this Thursday’s event
Love Your Business the business networking event founded five years ago has announced the name of the speaker for this Thursday’s event. Chloe Mullen is a perfumer at JORUM STUDIO which has a shop in Stockbridge and will be the headline speaker at this month’s event at Black Ivy on 24 November. She will narrate…
Continue Reading Love Your Business – book now for this Thursday’s event