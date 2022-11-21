The three day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival will include events announced today adding to the free events for children and families.

The Candlelit Concert at St Giles makes a return with Sprogmanay. First Footin’, a new programme of live music will be introduced on New Year’s Day (this last is a throwback to Scot:Land which was such a success).

UniqueAssembly said “We are thrilled to announce further additions to the 3-day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme, providing a packed programme of free activities on New Year’s Day and the return of some much-loved events. It has been wonderful to collaborate with so many local organisations, venues and artists to create new experiences for audiences to enjoy and explore around the city on New Year’s Day.”

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay truly remains the place to be to bring in the bells and this year will be no exception. Our internationally acclaimed Hogmanay celebrations feature a Festival of Ceilidhs, family-friendly events in Sprogmanay and a Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral. We’re also very excited to support First Footin’ where audiences can enjoy an afternoon of live music in unique venues across the city. So, whether you join the magic of the Night Afore Disco Party, spend your midnight moment at the world-famous Street Party or start the year enjoying some of the scores of Scottish musical talent in Final Fling or First Footin’– I hope you enjoy being part of it.

“Edinburgh’s Hogmanay three-day programme has something for everyone and coupled with the famous fireworks display, I’m sure this year’s celebrations will yet again entertain thousands of people and get 2023 off to a spectacular start.”

30 December 2022

The Night Afore Disco Party with Forth will begin from 6.45pm in the grand company of pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor and guests Altered Images.

Part of the three day Festival of Ceilidhs a ceilidh evening will be held at the Assembly Roxy with foot-stomping, boisterous fun. Countdown to Hogmanay on Friday 30 December welcomes the Alan Crookston Ceilidh Band.

Saturday 31 December – Hogmanay

The Street Party begins from 9pm in a return to the place of Hogmanay.

Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld in Princes Street Gardens is now almost a sell out but there are still tickets for the Garden on sale here.

The tranquil Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral provides a festive celebration featuring stunning music for brass, choir and organ. This year’s concert features John Rutter’s Gloria, Cecilia McDowall’s Christmastide Cantata A Winter’s Night, and Parry’s ever popular I was Glad sung by the Choir of St Giles’ Cathedral directed by Michael Harris, with Jordan English on the organ, who are joined by the dazzling young brass ensemble Carnyx Brass.

Master of Music at St. Giles’ Cathedral, Michael Harris, said “We are very pleased to once again welcome visitors during Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, presenting a festive celebration of stunning music for brass, choir and organ in the wonderful candlelit setting of St Giles’ Cathedral.”

Festival of Ceilidhs continues with the Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band featuring Craig Paton, an All-Scotland Accordion Champion, will have dancers birling through the bells.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay -Sprogmanay at National Museum of Scotland – credit Robin Mair

1 January 2023 – New Year’s Day

For those of you who feel able to, there will be a new New Year’s Day Triathlon in Holyrood Park.

For those of you keener to sit down and enjoy there is a Viennese New Year Concert by Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

For those who wish to begin the New Year with a splash there is the community organised Portobello Dook. There may be others too but the Loony Dook in South Queensferry is no longer an official event.

Tide Lines will lead a line up including Elephant Sessions and Hamish Hawk at the Final Fling beginning at 5.15pm

On New Year’s Day, locals and visitors are encouraged to join a programme of free activities for all ages throughout the city centre. For younger and family audiences, Edinburgh’s Sprogmanay returns to the National Museum of Scotland. This afternoon of fun for children of all ages is free and unticketed and families can drop in to enjoy a programme of live music, comedy, magic and arts and crafts in addition to the National Museum’s galleries which are packed with fascinating exhibits.

The free Sprogmanay Family Ceilidh with the Edinburgh Ceilidh Club takes place only a short walk from the museum at Assembly Roxy offering a free afternoon of ceilidh dancing in a fun, relaxed ‘have-a-go’ environment suitable for all levels of experience. This is a great way to introduce kids to the joys of ceilidh dancing and music.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay – New Year’s Day event – First Footin

First Footin’, an afternoon of free live music and performance taking place across the Old and New Towns in some of Edinburgh’s landmark attractions, incredible venues and independent pubs including Cold Town House, Greyfriars Hall at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Rose Theatre and The Auld Hundred in Rose Street, the Grassmarket’s Black Bull and The Huxley in the West End. First Footin’ audiences can explore the city enjoying Hogmanay traditions of friendship, food and drink along with live music from artists from Edinburgh and across Scotland including singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, Roseanne Reid and many more.

Callum Beattie said “I can’t wait to play in Edinburgh. We’ve had no shows there all year, and it’s just such an honour to be back in my home city. Myself and the band are all buzzing.”

Callum Beattie

Jamie Napier, General Manager of Cold Town House, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Programme as an event partner. Hogmanay in Edinburgh is unparalleled across the world so to be a part of the programme of events is great for us. We’re known for hosting fantastic parties and events throughout the year but this will be particularly special as we sit alongside some of the most creative and fun venues the city has to offer; we’re really looking forward to welcoming first footers through our doors!”

Full details of all events taking place over the three days of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, and tickets for the Countdown to Hogmanay Ceilidhs, the Candlelit Concert and all other ticketed events can be found at www.edinburghshogmanay.com.

Premium and Enclosure tickets for Concert in the Gardens are sold out as are Premium Tickets for Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Festival of Ceilidhs – Countdown to Hogmanay

Alan Crookston Ceilidh Band

Friday 30 December 8.00pm – 11.30pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Children and young people (under 18) are permitted and welcome until 11pm.

Tickets £16.00 (plus booking fee of £1.25 per ticket up to a maximum of £5 per order)

Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral

Saturday 31 December 6.00pm – 7.30pm (Doors 5.00pm)

St Giles’ Cathedral, High Street

Tickets £21.50 including booking fees

Festival of Ceilidhs – Countdown to Hogmanay

The Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band

Saturday 31 December 8.30pm– 1am (Doors 8pm)

Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Please note: Children and young people (under 18) are permitted and welcome until 11pm.

Tickets £20.00 (plus booking fee £1.25 per ticket up to a maximum of £5 per order)

First Footin’

Sunday 1 January 2023 2.00pm – 5.00pm

Various Venues

Free & Unticketed

Sprogmanay

Sunday 1 January 2.00pm – 4.30pm

National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, EH1 1JF

Free and Unticketed

Sprogmanay – Family Ceilidh

Sunday 1 January 2.00pm– 5.00pm

Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Free unticketed event

Like this: Like Loading...