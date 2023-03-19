Chef patrons, Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, have just opened their second restaurant, Skua, in Edinburgh on Thursday. The founders of the acclaimed Heron in Leith have brought together a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons.
They will offer an innovative drinks list featuring cocktails, beers, spirits, natural and rare wines curated by Heron bar manager, Seoiridh Fraser.
With stone steps leading down from the cobbles of away on the cobbled St Stephen Street in the city’s Stockbridge, Skua’s interior will feature marble table tops, brass hardware and soft candlelight. The new bar will be open Thursday to Monday, 5:30pm until 12am for dinner, snacks and drinks.
Menu highlights will include:
Trout pastrami with furikake, taramasalata and rye
Fried chicken with fermented peach
Pork belly sando, sweet chilli and kimchi
Sticky toffee, stem ginger and miso
Sam and Tomás opened Heron in 2021 and have picked up a few accolades since, including a listing in The Michelin Guide and a shortlisting for ‘Best Breakthrough’ in the GQ Food and Drink Awards 2022.
Sam Yorke was recently named in The Code 30 under 30 class for 2023/24 as one of the most exciting young chefs in the UK.
Reservations will be limited to 15 spaces at the bijou bar, with further spaces for walk-ins. Reservations can be made www.skua.scot
