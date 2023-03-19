Did you try to get tickets for the Eurovision in Liverpool and failed? Well worry not.

There is a Big Boom Bang a Bang Eurovision Party taking place right here in Edinburgh on 13 May.

Join the Grassmarket Community Project from 7.30 pm until 1am at the Grassmarket Centre in the company of hostess Tanya Windaes. You are promised fun, frolics, food, fizz and you can watch the Eurovision final live.

Included in your ticket price:

  • Eurovision Song Contest live on the big Screen
  • Hosted by Tanya Windaes and Photo Opportunity
  • Make your mind up whether your having a Bucks Fizz or Virgin Fizz on arrival
  • Euro inspired Snack Platters
  • Photo Booth to take your own fun pictures
  • Eurovision Novelties
  • Fun and Games

It wont be a Null point evening!!! And as well as having a great time you will be supporting one of the best charities in town.

Register on Eventbrite

