Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s flagship restaurant, Commons Club, is ready for the new season with the launch of its new menu and a range of immersive dining experiences including The Chef’s Table offering guests a front row seat to experience the creativity behind the craft.

Created by Chef de Cuisine, Emma Hanley, and available for up to ten guests, The Chef’s Table experience will feature a five-course bespoke menu using the finest seasonal ingredients, all designed to take guests on a journey from source to plate. Drawing on ancient recipes from around the world, guests will have the chance to get up close and personal with Commons Club’s culinary masters as they carefully curate unique dishes including locally sourced venison to freshly foraged wild mushrooms. To complete the experience, there is also an option to include wine pairing, or a selection of drinks expertly chosen by the Commons Club talented bartenders and mixologists.

Those who know their gin from their whisky will be able to test their tastebuds through the immersive Bartender’s Table experience, which provides the unique opportunity to have a masterclass in mixology from Head Bartender, Leon Back. Guests will be invited to the table to engage and witness the team’s unmatched skills and creations first-hand while enjoying a signature house serves along the way, from an iconic Old Fashioned, classic Manhattan or even a Negroni (sbagliato…with prosecco in it? Optional, of course).

Emma Hanley, Chef de Cuisine at Commons Club, said: “Scotland is home to some of the highest quality produce and we’ve worked hard to create a new menu that not only shines a light on the delicious ingredients, but also gives guests the ultimate dining experience through immersive events and timeless dishes that will continue to evolve with the seasons, allowing guests to have new experiences throughout the year.

“This is an exciting next step for Commons Club, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming guests along to enjoy our new menu and get a glimpse into how the magic from the kitchen is created.”

Under the direction of Edinburgh-born Executive Chef, Steven Wilson, the Commons Club is also launching an exquisite new seasonal menu which will showcase the very best and freshest produce straight from Scotland’s local larder.

Guests can enjoy an array of starters including cured monkfish tails, hazelnuts, and apple; smoked beef tartare and clam mayonnaise; Jerusalem artichoke, hen’s egg with wild mushroom and truffle; chestnut gnocchi, sauteed wild mushrooms and kale; and the Commons Caesar with langoustines, chicken skin, lettuce emulsion, pancetta, and anchovies.

Spelt and barley risotto, wild mushroom, and roasted macadamias; roasted Scottish lobster thermidor; roast chicken with black pudding, tarragon and spinach; Dry aged Scottish beef with charred leek and kohlrabi and lastly, the indulgent truffle linguini with fresh cracked pepper are all served as main courses.

Desserts include pecan tart with treacle ice cream; baked meringue, sheep’s milk yoghurt cream, rosewater and raspberry; peanut butter parfait, salted caramel and soft chocolate; and caramelised pineapple, coconut and mango.

And for those who enjoy a lighter meal, guests can also enjoy the new Snack Bar menu available at Commons Club’s sophisticated bar area – featuring oysters, served with lemon or pickled raspberry, fried chicken and caviar, as well as homemade flatbreads with Bagna Cauda and sourdough with Edinburgh cultured butter and Gordal olives.

https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/dine-and-drink/the-commons-club/

Insta @commonsclubedi Facebook, Twitter and YouTube