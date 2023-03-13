Speaking on Commonwealth Day, the Party’s Co-leader, Patrick Harvie MSP, has reaffirmed his party’s support for the abolition of the monarchy in an independent Scotland.
Mr Harvie said: “The monarchy is an outdated and fundamentally undemocratic institution. With a new King on the throne, this is exactly the time to question and challenge the system of hereditary privilege and build a proper democracy.
“One of the reasons that independence is such an exciting prospect is because it would give us the powers and the opportunity to do things differently and to tackle the inequality that is so prevalent.
“Scotland can be a modern and democratic republic with an elected and accountable head of state. We can be a fairer, greener country where power and sovereignty lies with the people and where the public wealth held by the crown, from land to palaces, is used for community benefit.
“We are in a cost of living crisis, with households and families all over our country struggling with extortionate bills and soaring costs.
“At the same time, the UK Government is about to spend millions of pounds on an elaborate celebration for an institution we have never voted for and that many feel increasingly alienated from.
“That is why, when the Coronation takes place this May, my Scottish Green colleagues and I will be proud to join the protests that will be taking place across Scotland and beyond.
“All over the Commonwealth there are countries having these debates and reconsidering their relationship with monarchy. It is time for us to do the same.”
