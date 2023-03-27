Scottish Greens Council unanimously vote in support of Bute House Agreement 

A meeting of the Scottish Greens Party Council unanimously voted for the party’s MSPs to support Humza Yousaf in becoming First Minister and to continue with the Bute House Agreement.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were Ministers under the Bute House Agreement appointed by Nicola Sturgeon.

Following Mr Yousaf’s election as SNP leader, Scottish Green Co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “We congratulate Humza Yousaf on his election and look forward to building on the successes of the last 18 months. 

“Our Council and MSPs met this afternoon and they voted unanimously to continue with the Bute House Agreement and to support his nomination as First Minister when a vote takes place tomorrow.

“This overwhelming endorsement of our arrangement will allow us to continue with the progressive, collaborative politics we know can help deliver a fairer, greener and more equal Scotland for all.”

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The scale of support in our party is a tribute to the success of the positive and progressive agenda in the Bute House Agreement which has been supported by Humza Yousaf in his successful campaign. 

“Climate justice and equality are at the heart of our shared vision, and we are delighted to be working with Humza Yousaf on delivering on our shared co-operation agreement.”

Humza Yousaf addressing SNP members and the press after the election result was announced.PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

