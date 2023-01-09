The Scottish Greens say that when The Scottish Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday the party will focus on people, planet and independence.
The party’s co-leader, Lorna Slater, said that this will be a key year in Scotland’s transition to a better and more sustainable future. Ms Slater said: “2023 will be a crucial year for Scotland, and for our planet. It must be a year of environmental renewal and a recovery that works for ordinary people.
“Last year we led the change. With Scottish Greens in government we delivered a 150% increase in the Scottish Child Payment to help vulnerable families through the worst cost crisis for generations, an end to permission for new incinerators, record investment in wildlife and nature and free bus travel for everyone under 22.
“In the months ahead we will build on these successes, deliver for people and planet and continue our transition to a better and more sustainable future.
“In my Ministerial role that will include the next steps for our ground breaking Biodiversity strategy and the delivery of the Deposit Return Scheme. These are the kind of changes that will leave a legacy Scotland can be proud of.
“With the powers of an independent country we could do even more.
“Whether it is removing nuclear weapons from our waters, ending the climate destroying oil and gas drilling in the North Sea or rejoining the European Union, these are the big changes that can only be made with independence.
“That is why we will do everything we can to deliver a free and fair referendum on Scotland’s future.
“The reality is that we are being held back by a cruel and incompetent Tory government in Westminster. With three Prime Ministers in 2022 alone, it is clear that we cannot afford another 12 months of Tory chaos.
“By focusing on people, planet and independence, we will build a fairer, greener recovery.”
Future plans revealed for Thirty Knots
Buzzworks Holdings has taken over the former Three Bridges restaurant in South Queensferry, opening a new venue there called Thirty Knots. The new restaurant has views of all three bridges and the owners have big plans for future development, including an outdoor terrace and venue space for up to 100 guests. The company is also…
Three images released in connection with serious assault inquiry
Following a serious assault and robbery on Ferry Road in November, Police have released images of a man that they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist with their investigation. The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was…
Historic hotel put up for sale
Drysdale & Company has announced that it is acting for Old Churches House Hotel, situated on Cathedral Square in Dunblane, which is for sale at offers over £850,000. The two storey property, which overlooks the historic Dunblane Cathedral, is contained within several interconnecting historic terraced houses which were originally developed from derelict cottages in the…
Shortage of staff will define Scotland’s financial sector this year
Balance of power sits with employees despite the recession. An ”unprecedented” shortage of skilled labour will be the defining issue of the coming year according to an influential annual report on Scotland’s financial services sector. Warnings over the struggle to meet soaring staff expectations are symptomatic of a jobs market whereby employees still hold the…
Auldcathie Parkrun sets new records
The first Parkrun at Winchburgh’s Auldcathie District Park took place at the weekend. Two new records for the highest attendance ever recorded at a Scottish inaugural Parkrun and the busiest in Scotland were set as 601 people took part. Parkrun is a volunteer-led, 5km challenge that takes place every weekend at various locations all over the…
Meeting convened to discuss pressures on health and social care
Although The Scottish Parliament only reconvenes for business on Tuesday the government held a meeting to discuss the pressures on the NHS last Friday. The government’s resilience committee (SGoRR) was convened under the leadership of the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, along with Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and other cabinet ministers…
