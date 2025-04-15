The Scottish Greens have already adopted a four day working week for party and MSP office staff, and they say it has positive results.

The party claims that it leads to a better work-life balance, less stress, and more control over their lives. And they point out that better focus at work also means increased productivity and they would like more workers in Scotland to enjoy this on a permanent basis.

Ms Chapman said: “Every worker deserves to have a good work-life balance, and a four day week without loss of pay is a proven way of providing that.

“The Easter bank holidays will give workers all over the country more time to spend with their families, friends and loved ones, or simply to relax. That should be normal rather than being an exception.

“The path to a four day week will be different for every company and organisation. That’s why we want to see more trials across different sectors and are urging the Scottish and UK governments to offer more support for those making the change.

“Whenever workers’ rights have been extended there have been people telling us it is impossible or would result in a loss of productivity or profit.

“We heard this with the introduction of weekends, basic health and safety, and the minimum wage: the same voices told us they couldn’t be done, or they would be detrimental.

“I believe that people are so much more than just cogs in our economy, and that means we must ensure that work does not cause stress and harm to people. We already have longer work weeks than the European average.

“We should be transforming our relationship with work to support the health and wellbeing of our workforce. Because that will be good for them but also for those they work for: happy, healthy employees will be more productive than sick, stressed and frustrated workers.

“The impact of normalising a four day week could be transformative for workers’ rights and for building a fairer, greener and better future.”

All the Green MSPs at their party conference in Stirling – Maggie Chapman is second from left

