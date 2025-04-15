The National Centre for Music is recruiting for a chair and trustees to form its board.

This is a separate body to The Royal High School Preservation Trust which is undertaking the redevelopment of the former Royal High School, and will be the organisation which will run events and programmes in the building.

The new board will set out the business model for the centre, the staff, business partnerships and will define a brand. It is intended that the Centre will offer many different forms of music in its many performance spaces, practice and rehearsal rooms, a learning hub, café, visitor hub and the gardens lying at the foot of Calton Hill.

The call is for four trustees and a Chair to work with the executive team. Creative Director Jenny Jamison has stepped up to Chief Executive to ensure a seamless transition between the creation of the building and the venue management.

She said: said: “As we launch ourselves as a new national player, we need fresh entrepreneurial thinking to build an innovative, resilient organisation. We are particularly seeking candidates with expertise in business development, brand and marketing, EDI (Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion) and finance, and we also want to ensure the music community at large feel represented in our governance. So whether you’re an experienced Trustee or someone who has never been on a board before, if you have first-hand knowledge of the music sector in Scotland or feel truly passionate about what we’re trying to achieve, we’d love to hear from you – and we’ll make sure you feel welcome and supported.”

Carol Nimmo, Trustee of the National Centre for Music and Chair of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, emphasised the pivotal moment in the development. She stated: “Jenny’s impact as Creative Director has been transformative, driving the vision and plans for the National Centre. Her passion, expertise, and reputation in the music sector make her ideally placed to take this unique project forward, leading both its creative direction and organisational development.”

A full Trustee Recruitment Pack can be found here. To apply please send a CV and letter of application (of no more than two pages) telling the team why you are interested in the opportunity and what you would bring to the role. Email hello@ncmscotland.org.uk with ‘NCM Trustee Recruitment’ in the email subject. Deadline for applications is 9 May at 1pm.

