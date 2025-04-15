Hearts have published their list of post-split fixtures and they have three home games, including a mid-week match.

The Men in Maroon open with a home game against Dundee on Saturday, April 26 (3pm).

Of course, eleventh-placed Dundee are only six points behind the Jambos, who are seventh on 40 points, and victory against the Tayside team is a must to keep a distance between them and the side currently in the relegation play-off place.

Neil Critchley’s men then travel to Ross County, who are tenth on 35 points, on Saturday, May 3 (3pm) before entertaining Motherwell, who are eighth, at Tynecastle on Saturday, May 10 (3pm). The Fir Park side have 39 points.

Bottom club St Johnstone, who are on 29 points, visit Gorgie on Wednesday, May 14 (7.45pm) and Hearts complete their games with a visit to Kilmarnock, who occupy ninth spot on 35 points, on Sunday, May 18 (3pm).

The club say information on ticketing will be announced soon.

On Saturday, Hearts are in Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, semi-final action at Hampden Park against Aberdeen (12.30). The Dons led Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday before the Glasgow side levelled during injury time. Hearts were held 0-0 at Motherwell in their final game before the split.

FLASHBACK ACTION: featured is one of Hearts games v Hibs in the William Hill Premiership this season. Picture Ian Jacobs

