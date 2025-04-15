There will be no rest for the wicked in Edinburgh Makars’ Bedroom Farce when it comes to Church Hill Theatre next month.

Alan Ayckbourn’s classic comedy, Bedroom Farce, will be the next production from the Edinburgh Makars, the Edinburgh drama group established in 1932.

The play is set in three couples’ bedrooms, one of which is being used for dumping coats for a party downstairs. A fourth couple, recently married, are struggling with problems of jealousy and miscommunication, which inevitably erupt at the party, spoiling everyone else’s evening.

Director Mark Wilson said:“Despite the title, there is no impropriety. Ayckbourn manages to make his ordinary characters extraordinary, with great wit, while we watch one couple’s inept self-centredness disrupt the lives of those around them.

“Alan Ayckbourn is always an astute and wry observer of human relationships and foibles, and his skill makes the misunderstandings and mix-ups marvellously entertaining!”

The cast features a number of new faces, as well as established members of the Makars, with support from the rest of the club to create an authentic 1970s set and costumes.

Performances will take place at Church Hill Theatre in Morningside at 7.30pm on Thursday 8, Friday 9, and Saturday 10 May.

Tickets can be bought online Edinburgh Makars Amateur Drama Club or at the door.

