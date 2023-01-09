Although The Scottish Parliament only reconvenes for business on Tuesday the government held a meeting to discuss the pressures on the NHS last Friday.
The government’s resilience committee (SGoRR) was convened under the leadership of the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, along with Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and other cabinet ministers and representatives of NHS boards, COSLA, Integration Joint Boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The Health Secretary is expected to deliver an update to parliament as soon as possible, outlining work to support the NHS. The measures taken target improving patient flow and ensuring that the patient receives the right care in the right setting. This can include home care using Hospital at Home or care from ambulance staff, all avoiding the need for a patient to attend hospital.
The First Minister said: “It is clear that health and social care is currently experiencing a period of intense and indeed unprecedented pressure. Staff are working exceptionally hard and have been doing so throughout the Christmas and New Year period. This comes after nearly three years of pandemic-related demands on the system, and we are all incredibly grateful to them for their efforts.
“I am clear that the Scottish Government must and will do everything it can to support our health and care service throughout the next few weeks. We remain in daily contact with Health Boards and there is already a huge amount of work being done, but we will leave no stone unturned to explore and implement any additional measures that could be taken to help alleviate pressures. With that in mind we will continue to work with all partners to implement actions that can help ensure the workforce is supported to deliver the high standards of care that we want everyone to receive.
“This will include actions to reduce unnecessary attendances at A&E – ensuring people get care in more appropriate settings, and those who need hospital care get it quickly, and also on effective discharge arrangements to reduce pressure on hospital occupancy. My thanks go to all those working incredibly hard across the whole health and care system during this period of exceptional pressure.”
Future plans revealed for Thirty Knots
Buzzworks Holdings has taken over the former Three Bridges restaurant in South Queensferry, opening a new venue there called Thirty Knots. The new restaurant has views of all three bridges and the owners have big plans for future development, including an outdoor terrace and venue space for up to 100 guests. The company is also…
Three images released in connection with serious assault inquiry
Following a serious assault and robbery on Ferry Road in November, Police have released images of a man that they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist with their investigation. The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was…
Continue Reading Three images released in connection with serious assault inquiry
Historic hotel put up for sale
Drysdale & Company has announced that it is acting for Old Churches House Hotel, situated on Cathedral Square in Dunblane, which is for sale at offers over £850,000. The two storey property, which overlooks the historic Dunblane Cathedral, is contained within several interconnecting historic terraced houses which were originally developed from derelict cottages in the…
Shortage of staff will define Scotland’s financial sector this year
Balance of power sits with employees despite the recession. An ”unprecedented” shortage of skilled labour will be the defining issue of the coming year according to an influential annual report on Scotland’s financial services sector. Warnings over the struggle to meet soaring staff expectations are symptomatic of a jobs market whereby employees still hold the…
Continue Reading Shortage of staff will define Scotland’s financial sector this year
Auldcathie Parkrun sets new records
The first Parkrun at Winchburgh’s Auldcathie District Park took place at the weekend. Two new records for the highest attendance ever recorded at a Scottish inaugural Parkrun and the busiest in Scotland were set as 601 people took part. Parkrun is a volunteer-led, 5km challenge that takes place every weekend at various locations all over the…
Greens lay out their priorities for spring session of parliament
The Scottish Greens say that when The Scottish Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday the party will focus on people, planet and independence. The party’s co-leader, Lorna Slater, said that this will be a key year in Scotland’s transition to a better and more sustainable future. Ms Slater said: “2023 will be a crucial year for Scotland,…
Continue Reading Greens lay out their priorities for spring session of parliament