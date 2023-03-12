This Mother’s Day, The Rocca Group is surprising mums with a gift of gratitude.
The Edinburgh-based restaurant group has announced a new collaboration with Essence of Harris candle company to ensure mums are spoiled on Mothering Sunday.
Guests who book a Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday 19 March at the Italian restaurant Rico’s in Edinburgh, or at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews will receive a luxury candle gift worth £30 from Essence of Harris. With two Michelin recommended restaurants to choose from, the collaboration honours the essence of motherhood in all its forms and offers the gift of relaxation after a Sunday lunch.
Pasta is the star at Rico’s Ristorante, Edinburgh’s sophisticated Italian located in the heart of the New Town, where guests dining on Mother’s day lunch can also choose from a two or three course fixed price menu. The menu includes Carpaccio, Risotto and Insalata to start and Borders Lamb, Shetland Cod or Pasta Pappardelle as main courses. Desserts include Custard Tart and Rico’s Pistachio Gelato with menus priced at £45 or £55 per person. View Ricos’ Edinburgh menu here
With breathtaking views of the bay of St Andrews, lunch guests can choose to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of one of Scotland’s best seafood restaurants, The Seafood Ristorante with a two or three course fixed price menu featuring East Neuk Crab Shellfish and John Ross of Aberdeen Smoked for starters and Steamed Day Boat Halibut, Red Mullet, West Coast Langoustine, and Dry Aged Rib of Orkney Beef for mains. Desserts include Tiramisu and Crepe Suzette with menus priced at £55 or £65 per person. View The Seafood Ristorante menu here
Rocca Group Owner, Stefano Pieraccini said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Essence of Harris to bring this package to all of the wonderful mothers out there. Each table that joins us for Mother’s Day lunch in St Andrews or Edinburgh will receive a beautiful bespoke candle from our truly wonderful partners at Essence of Harris.”
Inspired by their island home, Essence of Harris scents transport you to the golden sands of the Outer Hebrides and welcome Spring with the fresh, sea-inspired aromas of Mara, to the sweet and juicy notes of Huisinis.
The brand’s founder and Managing Director, Jamie McGowan, said: “As our mothers are amongst the most important people in our lives, it’s great to be able to collaborate with The Rocca Group to bring this package to all the amazing mothers out there. We hope that mothers who dine relax and enjoy our home fragrance after a lovely lunch and we look forward to working with The Rocca Group on future projects”.
Guests can book now for Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday 19 March 2023 at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews or Rico’s Ristorante in Edinburgh. T&Cs apply – one Essence of Harris candle per table.
Mother’s Day is on the Horizon at Pettycur Bay
A SCOTTISH TRADITION ON OFFER FOR MOTHERS DAY AT HORIZONS, PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK A traditional High Tea is on offer for Mother’s Day, Sunday 19 March, at Horizons Restaurant & The Waterfront Bar, Pettycur Bay’s popular eatery with its stunning views across the Firth of Forth. Served from 3.30pm till 6pm, and costing £17.50…
Continue Reading Mother’s Day is on the Horizon at Pettycur Bay
Yousaf plans a European Summit in Scotland – and to get back to the EU
Humza Yousaf will appoint a senior figure to head up Scottish Government strategy for re-joining the EU and is planning to stage a European summit in Scotland if he is elected SNP leader and First Minister. In a letter to David Clarke, (copy below) chair of the European Movement in Scotland, Mr Yousaf said: “If…
Continue Reading Yousaf plans a European Summit in Scotland – and to get back to the EU
Cole-Hamilton welcomes the latest LibDem councillor – and dreams of a theme park
The latest Liberal Democrat councillor was elected at Thursday’s by election in Edinburgh, and Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton used this “historic victory” as the pillar of his speech to the Scottish Liberal Democrat spring conference in Dundee. There is a now a corner of West Edinburgh made solid gold by her success. It is represented…
Continue Reading Cole-Hamilton welcomes the latest LibDem councillor – and dreams of a theme park
It was a grand day for the opening of Granton Station Square
There was a grand opening of Granton Station Square on Saturday, the first major milestone of the Granton Waterfront regeneration. Locals, including S3 pupils from Craigroyston Community High School were invited to see the refurbished Edwardian Granton Station building on Saturday. The pupils have been busy creating artwork symbolising the are along with local artist…
Continue Reading It was a grand day for the opening of Granton Station Square
Regan sets out her Independence Plan
Ash Regan MSP is one of the three candidates in the SNP Leadership election. Here she writes about her Independence Plan and how it will be delivered. Ash Regan said: “There is growing domestic and international attention to my plan to use the Ballot Box to decide whether Scotland becomes an independent country. Ash Regan…
Celtic show real flair to KO Hearts from Scottish Cup
Celtic fans lit up the Roseburn Stand with pre-match flares and their favourites showed real flair on the pitch to secure a slot in the semi-final of the Specsavers Scottish Cup and deny an under-strength Hearts side. The Tynecastle team did create a foothold in the game after being rocked by an early goal, but were…
Continue Reading Celtic show real flair to KO Hearts from Scottish Cup