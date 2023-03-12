This Mother’s Day, The Rocca Group is surprising mums with a gift of gratitude.

The Edinburgh-based restaurant group has announced a new collaboration with Essence of Harris candle company to ensure mums are spoiled on Mothering Sunday.

Guests who book a Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday 19 March at the Italian restaurant Rico’s in Edinburgh, or at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews will receive a luxury candle gift worth £30 from Essence of Harris. With two Michelin recommended restaurants to choose from, the collaboration honours the essence of motherhood in all its forms and offers the gift of relaxation after a Sunday lunch.

Pasta is the star at Rico’s Ristorante, Edinburgh’s sophisticated Italian located in the heart of the New Town, where guests dining on Mother’s day lunch can also choose from a two or three course fixed price menu. The menu includes Carpaccio, Risotto and Insalata to start and Borders Lamb, Shetland Cod or Pasta Pappardelle as main courses. Desserts include Custard Tart and Rico’s Pistachio Gelato with menus priced at £45 or £55 per person. View Ricos’ Edinburgh menu here

With breathtaking views of the bay of St Andrews, lunch guests can choose to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of one of Scotland’s best seafood restaurants, The Seafood Ristorante with a two or three course fixed price menu featuring East Neuk Crab Shellfish and John Ross of Aberdeen Smoked for starters and Steamed Day Boat Halibut, Red Mullet, West Coast Langoustine, and Dry Aged Rib of Orkney Beef for mains. Desserts include Tiramisu and Crepe Suzette with menus priced at £55 or £65 per person. View The Seafood Ristorante menu here

Rocca Group Owner, Stefano Pieraccini said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Essence of Harris to bring this package to all of the wonderful mothers out there. Each table that joins us for Mother’s Day lunch in St Andrews or Edinburgh will receive a beautiful bespoke candle from our truly wonderful partners at Essence of Harris.”

Inspired by their island home, Essence of Harris scents transport you to the golden sands of the Outer Hebrides and welcome Spring with the fresh, sea-inspired aromas of Mara, to the sweet and juicy notes of Huisinis.

The brand’s founder and Managing Director, Jamie McGowan, said: “As our mothers are amongst the most important people in our lives, it’s great to be able to collaborate with The Rocca Group to bring this package to all the amazing mothers out there. We hope that mothers who dine relax and enjoy our home fragrance after a lovely lunch and we look forward to working with The Rocca Group on future projects”.

Guests can book now for Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday 19 March 2023 at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews or Rico’s Ristorante in Edinburgh. T&Cs apply – one Essence of Harris candle per table.







