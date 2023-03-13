The annual Business Awards run by the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce is a big deal in the business calendar and this year more than 600 businesses got together at the glittering event at the EICC.

With a record level of entries on the theme of Think Local Act Global the competition was fierce. Keynote speaker was Depute First Minister, John Swinney.

Sixteen winners were announced on the evening, with awards celebrating excellence in a variety of areas including leadership, net zero, innovation and partnership. Winners included The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland in the Large Business of the Year category, Edinburgh College in the Responsible Business category and Cyrenians with Essential Edinburgh in the Inspiring Partnership category.

The City of Edinburgh Council won the Excellence in Digital Marketing award for its campaign The Story Never Ends. This was a dedicated campaign to get people to come back to the city centre, run by a dedicated destination marketing team at the council which has replaced the arms length company, Marketing Edinburgh.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “This is brilliant news for the Council team behind The Story Never Ends. They have worked incredibly hard to drive footfall back to our high streets after a difficult few years during the pandemic. Forever Edinburgh continues to deliver excellent value to Edinburgh’s visitor economy through campaigns like this and I think I speak on behalf of businesses of all shapes and sizes as well as everyone at the council when I say this is a truly well-deserved award.

“I was also really pleased to see Edinburgh College recognised for their successful Cost of Living Support programme and we are a proud supporter of this Responsible Business Award. As one of seven winners who pay the real living wage, it was a great night for recognising and celebrating good employers. These are the impressive people and places which make up our resilient business community and add so much to the ongoing vitality of our Capital city and local economy.”

Jane Clark-Hutchison, President of the Chamber, reminded the audience of Scotland’s proud history of business pioneering and invention, which have changed the way we live through major achievements in fields as diverse as medicine, science, finance and communications.

She also pointed to scotch whisky dominating the premium spirit market worldwide – a huge story of reinvention, innovation and global success; Edinburgh as a global leader in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data and Digital, our world leading arts and culture festivals, and the impact of tech businesses such as Skyscanner, Rockstar and Fanduel which have grown to international and global renown.

She added: “Much of what you will see and hear tonight reflects talented people working at world class level. Their ability and efforts benefit us all. When our businesses grow and thrive, do so our people. Scots remain Scotland’s greatest asset. “

Liz McAreavey, Chief Executive at the Edinburgh Chamber, said: “Tonight, we have been inspired and celebrated the adaptability, success, and resilience of our business community. In the face of adversity, so many of our members have continued to push forward and shine through.

“There are so many words to describe those who have participated in these Awards and also those here to support and cheer, who have equally contributed to the ongoing success of Edinburgh’s economy. Determination, innovation, and hard work are a few that might be used, but team work, commitment and courage are also qualities that unite us all tonight.

“Huge congratulations to all of our nominees and winners.”

Andrew Kerr OBE CEO of The City of Edinburgh Council

Winner of Small Business of the Year, Digital Bricks with Gail Porter

