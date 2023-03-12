A SCOTTISH TRADITION ON OFFER FOR MOTHERS DAY AT HORIZONS, PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK

A traditional High Tea is on offer for Mother’s Day, Sunday 19 March, at Horizons Restaurant & The Waterfront Bar, Pettycur Bay’s popular eatery with its stunning views across the Firth of Forth.

Served from 3.30pm till 6pm, and costing £17.50 per person, the menu offers a choice of classic main courses such as steak pie, East Neuk haddock and chips, fillet of salmon, curry of the day, or pork & leek sausages with mash, with tea/coffee and toast kicking off proceedings, and a selection of freshly made cakes and scones to finish after the main course.

“High Tea is a much beloved Scottish tradition, very different from afternoon tea, that is becoming quite rare to access these days, but one that our customers absolutely love, especially on a multi generational occasion like Mother’s Day,” said James McKay, the Head Chef.

“We use the iconic Fisher & Donaldson, based in St Andrews, as a supplier for cakes, and so on, as well as Stuarts of Buckhaven. These are names that everyone knows that have a real track record in providing the sweet treats we love.

“We’ve had our busiest January and February in Horizons for quite some time which is absolutely great news, proving that you can come and treat your family here at a price that won’t break the bank.”

