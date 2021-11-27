Lothian MSP, and Scottish Greens Co-leader, Lorna Slater, joined Green candidate Pamela Barnes in Linlithgow town centre to discuss her green vision for West Lothian.

Ms Barnes took Lorna to the Transition Linlithgow Tool Library before introducing her to representatives from local businesses and social enterprises. Pamela is standing in next year’s local authority elections and hopes to be elected as the first ever Scottish Green councillor anywhere in West Lothian.



A well-known local campaigner, Pamela has lived in Linlithgow for 10 years. In 2016 she became a community councillor following a successful campaign that she led to save the L1 bus service. Pamela is a Community Development Worker with the Linlithgow Community Development Trust and has previously worked as a civil servant and as a Senior Manager of a young persons’ charity.



Pamela said: “I am very proud to be standing in Linlithgow. This community is my home and I know that I can make a real difference. By focusing on the things that really matter, like transport links, sustainability and the cost of living, we can lead by example and build a fairer, greener future. Now is the time for ambitious change. Green ideas and vision are needed more than ever. It would be an honour to be elected as the first ever Green councillor in West Lothian.

Lorna Slater MSP said: “I am delighted to be supporting Pamela. She is firmly rooted in her community and knows it well. She is an excellent and committed candidate with lots of experience. The work she is doing in Linlithgow is fantastic. Pamela is exactly the sort of voice we need in local government in West Lothian and beyond.”

Below – Lorna Slater MSP on the left and Pamela Barnes right on a walkabout in Linlithgow

