Coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) was smiles better after fired-up Fife Flyers snuffed out Elite League pace-setters Guildford Flames 3-0 at Kirkcaldy.

Jacob Benson claimed a double and Michael McNicholas scored an empty net goal 11 seconds from time to secure the win after frantic Flames gambled by withdrawing their netminder.

Dundee Stars snapped back into form with a 3-2 victory over Manchester Storm at The Dundee Ice Arena, Philippe Sanche netting a double and Connor Sills the game-winner as the Tayside team came from 2-1 down to claim the points.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Clan, playing their first game at home for 21 months, were taken to overtime by Coventry Blaze, Mathieu Roy putting the home side ahead before the Midlands side moved 2-1 ahead.

Mitch Jones, on his debut, levelled for Clan with 15 seconds left of the middle session taking the game into overtime and then penalty shots but David Clements broke home hearts the game-winner.

Premier Sports Elite League: Dundee Stars 3, Manchester Storm 2; Fife Flyers 3, Guildford Flames 0; Glasgow Clan 2, Coventry Blaze 3 (after penalty shots)

