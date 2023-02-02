Edinburgh College is holding Open Days for prospective students on their campuses on the dates set out below.

Prospective students, parents, guardians, business owners and those in employment are invited to head to College campuses to find out more about course options, funding options and accommodation, and to also meet representatives from Edinburgh College Students’ Association (ECSA).

The College offers courses in all main subjects including Creative Industries, Construction and Engineering, Health, Wellbeing and Social Science, Tourism, Hospitality and Business.

Edinburgh College Principal, Audrey Cumberford, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective students onto our campuses and giving them the chance to find out what it’s like studying at the College. Whether you’re a school leaver, looking to boost your current qualifications, or wanting to learn a new skill, the open days are a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the courses we have on offer. I encourage anyone who’s thinking about studying with us to come along.”

Sighthill Campus

Tuesday 7 February 2023

4pm – 7pm



Milton Road Campus

Thursday 9 February 2023

4pm – 7pm



Midlothian Campus

Tuesday 21 February 2023

4pm – 7pm



Granton Campus

Saturday 25 February 2023

10am – 1pm

Attendees will be able to find out more about the College’s beginner-level courses, pathways to university, short courses, and continuous professional development courses, as well as take in guided tours of campus facilities.

