Tonight Edinburgh College lit up the nearby gasometer in support of the people of Ukraine. It will remain lit in the Ukrainian yellow and blue until it is appears no longer needed.

Audrey Cumberford, MBE, Principal and CEO of the college explained that there are Ukrainian students and staff at the college, and they felt that doing something – even a little thing like this – would help to show support for Ukrainians in Edinburgh as well as in their own country.

Principal of @edinburghcoll Audrey Cumberford said this may seem like a small thing but it is hoped everyone in Edinburgh might get a chance to see the gasometer lit in Ukrainian colours @adamrmcvey confirmed the council will look at local sanctions against Russian institutions pic.twitter.com/lPVSmHSzQC — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) March 9, 2022

Council Leader Adam McVey said that there will be two motions brought to the full council meeting next Thursday which will also in their own way show support for the country now invaded by Russia and their people.

He said: “What we are seeing is the entire city coming together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and in particular our twin city of Kyiv. We are taking two motions to council next week outlining further actions we can take to support the humanitarian efforts being coordinated in Edinburgh and make sure we get the support over to our friends in Ukraine. We will be looking at what local sanctions we can take agains the Russian institutions until this war is over.”

Council Leader Adam McVey at Granton Gasometer when it was first lit up in the Ukrainian colours PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

Cllr Cammy Day, Depute Council Leader, at Granton Gasometer when it was first lit up in the Ukrainian colours PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

