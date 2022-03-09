Glasgow Clan were burned by fired-up Coventry Blaze in the Midlands who hit the visitors with a four-goal, first-period burst, Janne Kivilahti, Janne Laakkonen, Ryan Penny and Kivilahti netting in 11 nightmare minutes in the Premier Sports Elite League.



Luke Ferrara made it 5-0 four minutes into the second session and six minutes later Penny added a sixth.



John Curran added to the agony for Glasgow, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, with a seventh and Mitch Cook made it eight after 45 minutes with Colton Yellow Horn netting a consolation for Glasgow less than four minutes from time.



On Tayside, Dundee led 2-1 at the end of the first period, in a penalty-filled encounter, with Gabriel Desjardins scoring twice in eight minutes before Riley Brandt replied for the visitors.



Charlie Combs made it 3-1 for Stars, backed by Kitmart, after 37 minutes but Mark Richardson replied 19 seconds from the second break.



Spencer Dorowicz added a fourth for Dundee 1min 59sec into the final session but Devils replied through Trevor Cox before Philippe Sanche scored a fifth to hand Stars their fourth straight win.



At Kirkcaldy, Fife Flyers, sponsored by UNISON Fife Health Branch, were edged out 4-3 after sudden death overtime, Massimo Carozza netting 28 seconds into the extra period to earn his fourth goal of the night.



Flyers led 2-1 after the first session, Jacob Benson (pictured) and Craig Peacock scoring with Jeremy Welsh replying.



The home side edged 3-1 ahead when Jonas Emmerdahl scored but Carozza scored his second after 28 minutes and the danger man netted a third 4min 37sec into the final session to level at 3-3.



Like this: Like Loading...