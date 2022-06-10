On Thursday evening Edinburgh College gathered more than 100 of their students with family friends and staff for a prize giving ceremony to celebrate the work of the last year.

Four of the College faculties – Creative Industries, Engineering and Built Environment, Health, Wellbeing and Social Sciences and Tourism, Hospitality and Business – awarded their further education students, Schools College Partnership students and Foundation and Modern Apprentices for their achievements.

Edinburgh College Principal Audrey Cumberford presented the Principal’s Award to Hairdressing student Harry Lyons, while Interim Chair of the Board Ann Landels presented special awards for Outstanding Achievement to Alexander Irvine, and International Student of the Year to Nadia Caimi.

Forth Two radio presenter, Micky Gavin, was the compère for the evening at the Hub in Granton Campus.

College partners including businesses and local politicians joined the celebrations, with some sponsoring awards. Awards sponsors included former hairdresser to the Royal Family Denise McAdam, and restaurateur and hotelier James Thomson OBE, among others.

Edinburgh College Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “It was fantastic to bring Prize Giving back our Granton Campus. There was an incredible atmosphere in the hub and it was wonderful to see so many of our students recognised with awards for their outstanding work throughout session 2021/22.

“Whatever our award winners choose to do next, whether that be continuing their studies, or gaining employment, I’m confident they will thrive and I wish them all the best for the future.”

