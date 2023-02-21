More than 300 affordable new homes will be built in Granton later this year.
At Granton Harbour Cairn Housing Association is working with Harbour Homes to create 306 homes. Of these 96 will be affordable to provide social housing and 130 will be let by Harbour Lettings on a mid market rent. The other 80 will be available for social rent by Cairn Housing Association.
As well as individual homes, a seven bedroom independent living home and office space with adjoining one bedroom flat are being built for Dean and Cauvin Young People’s Trust to support people in the care system. The Trust provides accommodation for young people between 15 and 21-years-old. The organisation also helps young people transition to living independently.
Heather Kiteley, Group Chief Executive of Harbour, said: “This development is going to offer so much to the local community in Granton and continue our dedication to providing affordable homes in Edinburgh. The progress that has been made at this site is great to see and I can’t wait to see the finished high-quality homes.”
Jason MacGilp, Cairn Housing Association Chief Executive, said: “It is great to see the progress of this important development and we are looking forward to its completion this year. Our thanks go to the contractor team at CCG for their hard work on this high-quality scheme. Cairn are delighted to be working in partnership with Harbour Homes and with the City of Edinburgh Council to make a positive contribution to meeting housing needs and the wider regeneration of the waterfront.”
Young adults who visited the site and will be moving into Dean and Cauvin’s unit said: “We’re looking forward to fewer stairs, better beds, having double glazing and having better showers. Excited to be the first group of people to be staying there. Great that it’s next to the seaside!”
Staff from Dean and Cauvin said: “There will be nicer conditions for staff and it will be good to have a nicer sleep-in room for staff. The new office being on the ground floor will mean it is closer to the main living space so everyone can stay connected. It should feel much more like a home. Bigger windows will allow in more light and fresh air.
“We’re most excited about having a laundry room and a nice dining area for everyone to eat together and socialise. It’ll be nice to have a purpose-built space just for us.”
