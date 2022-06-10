The Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links is now under the ownership of the Wallace family of Pettycur Bay who appeared on the hugely popular BBC show Life on the Bay.

The hotel has introduced new lunch and dinner menus in The Seaview Restaurant, which offers stunning views of the Forth Estuary and the Links golf course.

With lunch served daily between 12 noon and 3pm, and dinner from 6pm, the menus showcase many of the same renowned suppliers to the Horizons Restaurant at Pettycur Bay, which has a Taste Our Best Award, such as Barnetts artisan bread, Stuarts of Buckhaven, and David Lowrie Fish Merchants of Pittenweem.

Lunch dishes include Battered or Breaded Haddock, Roasted Vegetable Lasagne, and Chef’s Pie of the Week, whilst Dinner highlights are the Provencal Daube of Beef, Haddock Mornay, Goat’s Cheese and Red Pesto tartlet and Ribeye & Sirloin Steaks. High Teas are also available from 4pm-6pm, with delicious cakes from award winning bakery & patisserie, Fisher & Donaldson. The restaurant also has a Children’s Menu. Call 01333 401000 to book

www.theoldmanorhotel.co.uk

Afternoon tea served with an assortment of cakes

