Having just looked after a number of overseas visitors who came to the area for The Open, The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links – under new ownership by the Wallace family of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park – is celebrating a new supplier relationship with the Wood family.

Malcolm and Arlene Wood, together with their sons Matthew and Nathan, run Fresh Express Produce which supplies top quality fruit and vegetables, including pre-prepared fruit, vegetables and gourmet salads to the trade with the support of their fantastic team of staff.

Their sister business, The Real Fresh Chip Co, supplies fresh hand cut chips. Both businesses already supply Pettycur Bay’s Horizons Restaurant.

Now, with The Old Manor Hotel looking to build up its local dining offer, and keen to promote its food provenance, Malcolm is delighted to have been asked to become one of their key suppliers.

“As a family business we’d firstly like to congratulate the Wallace family on buying The Old Manor Hotel,” said Malcolm Wood. “We’ve always tried our very best to supply Horizons at Pettycur Bay with the highest quality, locally grown produce, along with our fresh chips which are sourced within the UK using British varieties of potato. It’s fantastic to continue this long running relationship here at The Old Manor.”

“Today we are bringing strawberries from Blacketyside Farm just up the road, together with lettuce, broccoli and cauliflower from Crail,” he said.

“In terms of food miles, we keep everything to a minimum. If we can source it locally, and it’s of a suitable high quality, we will supply it to our customers. As we are based in Glenrothes, the fresh chips are coming here to Lundin Links from just nine miles away. Most frozen chips for trade actually come from Holland, so using us really cuts down on the carbon footprint.

We can guarantee fresh chips, which we treat with a plant based product to keep them fresh and crispy, fifty two weeks of the year.”

Roberta Drummond, from Leven, who is Head Chef at The Old Manor said; “Our fresh produce provision could not be in better hands than under Malcolm and his family. As a chef I am only as good as my ingredients, and therefore rely on Fresh Express Produce to consistently supply me with the very best that Fife’s larder has to offer. The fresh chips save so much time and taste amazing. Customer feedback has been really good with everyone enjoying them.”

“The world class strawberries from Blacketyside Farm certainly come in handy for my luxury afternoon teas which are really busy at the moment. At the height of the season we are using hundreds a week,” added Roberta.

Heidi Orr, the Old Manor Hotel’s General Manager, said: “I echo what Roberta has said. Malcolm and his family are a total pleasure to deal with. We’re building a great team here – suppliers and staff – which is exactly what we need as there’s a lot going on at the Hotel.”

“We were very busy last week with The Open, with several American visitors staying which was great to see. Scotland, and particularly, the East Neuk, is back in business, and we want to capitalise on that with our on-going refurbishment seeking to create a refreshed, updated Hotel ready for weddings, events, and a solid dining out base.”

“Roberta has created exciting new menus, and we’ve got a new look in the bar area, with Belhaven, another of our suppliers, recently installing smart new taps.”

Heidi finished by saying that the Hotel’s new look would be completed by early next year.

“We’ll continue to trade throughout, and indeed have not closed at all since the Wallace family took over the ownership. Upgrades of several bedrooms are already completed, with the main public areas being re-designed. We can’t wait to unveil it all to our customers!”

www.theoldmanorhotel.co.uk

https://pettycur.co.uk/restaurant.asp

www.freshexpressproduce.co.uk

www.therealfreshchipcompany.co.uk

