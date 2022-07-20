Edinburgh Art Festival returns to the capital next week.

The 18th edition of the citywide display of the arts will take place in 2022, from 28 July – 28 August.

New commissions are inspired by the theme of ‘The Wave of Translation’, marking the 200th anniversary of the Union Canal, featuring three major new works from Jeanne van Heeswijk, Nadia Myre and Pester and Rossi. Associate Artist Emmie McLuskey has programmed new work from Hannan Jones, Janice Parker, Maeve Redmond and Amanda Thomson.

And Platform, the festival’s annual showcase for early-career visual artists, returns for 2022, with work from Saoirse Amira Anis, Emelia Kerr Beale, Lynsey MacKenzie, and Jonny Walker.

The programme also includes new exhibitions of work by Daniel Silver, Ashanti Harris, Celine Condorelli, Alan Davie, Barbara Hepworth, Kirsten Coelho, Tracey Emin, Studio Lenca andRuth Ewan.

Over 100 artists will be showcased in 35 exhibitions, with many events free to attend.

For more information visit https://www.edinburghartfestival.com/

