Slàinte Mhath at Karma Lake of Menteith’s Malt Vault

With a number of exciting new additions to its “vaults”, The Malt Vault at Karma Lake of Menteith is a real treat for the whisky lover. The “cosy nook” just off the hotel’s traditional main bar, has over one hundred Malts on offer, making it one of the very best Malt Whisky bars in central Scotland.

Included are whiskies from the nearby distilleries of Deanston, Glengoyne, and Glenturret, coupled with covetable whiskies from all of the whisky producing areas of Scotland.

Malts of note currently “in stock” at The Malt Vault are a Glenfarclas 30 year old, a Bunnahabhain 30-year-old, a Bruichladdich Black Arts 9.1 29 year old, a Lagavulin 16 year old special Reserve, and a Dalmore King Alexander. There are also several quite rare Campbeltown Malts to sample, including the famous Springbank.

Keen to expand and promote what is very much seen as a unique selling point for the tranquil lakeside Hotel, which is the first Scottish acquisition for Karma Group, General Manager of the resort, Chris Diplock, has been purchasing numerous new malts for the collection since he took up his post earlier this year.

He said: “The Malt Vault is a fantastic feature of this Hotel, and one we at Karma Group are keen to make the very most of. We hope that guests enjoy sitting here in the evening enjoying the “Uisce Beatha”, the Scottish Gaelic term meaning “Water Of Life”- which becomes Whisky.”

“Our brand is all about creating exceptional experiences,” continued Chris, “and, in Scotland, sampling the very best whisky, including rarer varieties, is most certainly part of that that. Of course, every whisky is different and represents not only the skill of the individual distiller, but also the unique provenance of each distillery, its history, and most importantly its flavour profile.”

“Aficionados have to consider how old the whisky is, in what type of cask it has matured, and where it has come from. All of this makes each malt individual and magic.”

Chris paraphrased the well known saying “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”: “Well, here you are in the centre of Scotland. You simply have to try a local Malt Whisky from this area, or from wherever you have travelled! Deanston, just along the road at Doune, is our nearest distillery, and is well worth a visit. We have their 17 year old Organic PX finish Malt which was transferred into organic casks in 2016, and bottled in 2020. A very special local Whisky indeed!”

Chris explained that all of the Vault’s whiskies were sourced from Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies, a local, independent, award winning wine merchant.

“They know their subject inside out, providing us with samples, tasting notes and staff training,” he said. “They are always able to source us with a supply of limited allocated and very rare whiskies.”

Future plans for the Malt Vault at Karma Lake of Menteith include ticketed Tasting Nights for non residents, alongside pairing whisky with food at special Whisky Dinners.

“As we say here in Scotland,” said Chris, “Slàinte Mhath- we look forward to welcoming you and sharing a dram.”

