Opening on Saturday the new exhibition comprises work by London Based artist, Daniel Silver, and will remain in place until 25 September 2022.

The entire new space – the Warehouse and the Exhibition Galleries – will be used and the display will celebrate the artist’s recent move to working with clay. The Slade School of Art trained sculptor is a protegé of Phyllida Barlow and his exhibition allows him to take a new approach creating sculptures in clay and treating them as a canvas.

Painted ceramic figures of all sizes sit alongside new works on paper.

Daniel Silver: Looking 11 June Ð 25 September 2022 Edinburgh Festivals Exhibition PHOTO Daniel Silver with The Audience, 2022 Neil Hanna Photography

Silver is keen to highlight the human connection, the process of looking and being, the experience of being looked at, and the intimacy of touch as the human figure moves through the world.

In 2018 Silver made some small figures fairly quickly in clay responding to the movements of a dancer. Since then he has developed his process of working with clay and has begun to paint it. He shows his knowledge and understanding of the way the body moves both with the modelling and painting.

There are groups of buses arranged together in two tiers, like a jury or a crowd at a stadium might be. They look at each other or at the onlooker and out to the street in which the gallery sits.

In the upper gallery there is a selection of small painted clay figures and heads swiftly modelled, fired and painted. the small figures are grouped on tables that have legs like people do with large, lumpen feet. This way the tables look alive.

Fiona Bradley, Director, Fruitmarket, said, “I am so pleased to be able to bring Daniel Silver’s work to Scotland for the first time this summer. His work is about what it is to look and be looked at as much as it is about what things look like – his sculptures set up a generous, open exchange with the viewer.”

