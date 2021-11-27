Pardes is the first stand-alone commission for the Fruitmarket’s new Warehouse created by Jyll Bradley who has taken inspiration from a number of systems that have contributed to the rich history of Scottish growing.

The work created in live edge plexiglass panels, and others which are two way mirrors, pays homage to the structures created by historic Scottish fruit growers. The walk-through creation is designed to make the most of both the light and the natural warmth in the bricks of a walled fruit orchard, and to the cultural heritage of the Fruitmarket as an old fruit and vegetable warehouse.

Jyll Bradley was commissioned to create a site specific sculptue for the Warehouse at the Fruitmarket. It is called Pardes PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Bradley was commissioned about four years ago before the Fruitmarket had renovated the space that was once Buster Brown’s, but prior to that was the Fruitmarket. She admitted it was quite hard to envisage what the area would become at that point, but she was intrigued by the light seeking structures in Scotland, and has created what she calls an abstract sculpture.

There is a space underneath it where people will come to Fruitmarket to do some yoga, or even hold parties.

The title comes from an ancient name for a walled fruit garden that gave rise to the familiar word “paradise”.

Jyll Bradley is a British artist rapidly gaining an international following for her art which draws on systems and structures of growth as metaphors for cultural exchange, place and identity.

Fruitmarket Director Fiona Bradley said: “We love to see how artists react to the new Warehouse space and are excited to present Jyll Bradley’s Pardes – our first stand alone installation in the space. Bradley’s light-filled installation will be a place for reflection, contemplation and co-creation in the dark winter months.”

Interacting with their sites and the people who visit them, her recent ambitious public realm commissions include Green/Light (For M.R.) for the 2014 Folkestone Triennial, and Dutch/Light (2017) for Turner Contemporary. Light is a key element and activator in all Bradley’s work.

Jyll Bradley Pardes

Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 27 November 2021 – 18 April 2022

Open 7 Days

Gallery spaces

11am–6pm

Bookshop and Café

10am–6pm

www.fruitmarket.co.uk

