Children aged four to eleven years old are invited to design the logo which will be displayed on the first small satellite when it is launched next year.

The UK Space Agency has set up a competition for primary school children in the hope of inspiring them about space. The design brief is that the logo is to reflect what data from small satellites can teach us about climate change as well as possible solutions.

Science Minister George Freeman said: “2022 will be a historic year for the UK space and satellite industry, with the exciting prospect of the first small satellites launching from British soil.

“The continued strength of our growing space industry depends on finding and attracting future talent, and this competition is a great way for children to learn about the importance of satellites and to showcase their creativity.”

The UK Space Agency competition will run until March 2022 to ensure teachers, parents and children have sufficient time to get involved.

The overall winning design could be displayed on the rocket that launches into space and finalists may even have the opportunity to attend the first satellite launch from the UK.

Ian Annett, Deputy CEO, UK Space Agency said: “Next year, small satellites will launch from UK spaceports for the very first time, helping to support our world-leading Earth observation capabilities and create high-skilled jobs across the country.

“This competition offers young people the chance to learn more about this exciting activity and hopefully inspire them to be the next generation of space talent and be part of the UK’s thriving space sector.”

To enter, go to logoliftoff.org.uk

